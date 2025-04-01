Rep. Pramilla Jayapal Launches ’Resistance Labs’ to Be 'Street Ready' to Fight Trump

Rep. Pramila Jayapal is always close to making our list of the 10 dumbest members of Congress. But she claims her "Resistance Labs" help Americans push back against President Trump becoming a dictator. Wait, we thought he was going to declare himself a dictator on Day One. He's not a dictator yet. Not if Jayapal can stop it.

Advertisement

Watch MSNBC's Rachel Maddow try really, really hard to emphasize that more than 1,500 took part in her second Resistance Lab. This clip from Maddow is over seven minutes long and we don't expect any of our readers to put themselves through that. Jayapal says she's developed a curriculum teaching the lessons from other countries where "democratic backsliding" was occurring and the resistance movements that emerged to take on that democratic backsliding.

This is why MSNBC brought Maddow back for five days a week to cover Trump's first 100 days. After that, we assume she'll go back to working one day a week and making $25 million (after a $5 million pay cut).

Rep. Pramila Jayapal claims her "Resistance Labs" help Americans push back against President Trump becoming a dictator. LOL. https://x.com/jasonrantz/status/1907114481974718689 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) Mar 31, 2025

Calm down.

By the way -- she's fundraising off of this "free event." https://t.co/pKiiPNqyug — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 1, 2025

Jason Rantz reports that, "According to her website, Jayapal says the goals “are to help people turn anger, fear and frustration into action, and to help ensure we are strike-ready and street-ready.”

"The congresswoman compared her resistance lab trainings to the 'church basements across Selma,' evoking the civil rights movement of the 1950s when activists in Selma, Alabama held strategy sessions and nonviolent resistance trainings."

Strike-ready and street-ready? Sounds like an insurrection.

Rachel is delusional — Krzysztof Rydzik (@RydzikR74631) April 1, 2025

I have nothing positive to say about either of these women. — Norton Of Simpsonville (@hart3369) April 1, 2025

WA State citizens should create "Resistance Labs" against her and every single democrat in that state in addition to the brownshirt/antifa types that the radical Dems support — dharlo (@dtrask93) April 1, 2025

That training is called "How to lie, cheat, dox, steal funding, avoid answering for your action, bluster and blow racism/sexism/gender insults, all while blaming others for what you are doing." C'mon, How's that really working out for democrats? It's NOT!https://t.co/1rSvixQRWA — ShadowKeeper (@ZshadowKeeper) April 1, 2025

So 1,500 people in 31 different states are going to hit the street to ensure Trump doesn't become a dictator. Good luck with that.

***