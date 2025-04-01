Rep. Pramilla Jayapal Launches ’Resistance Labs’ to Be 'Street Ready' to Fight Trump

Mixed Bag: Republicans Lose Wisconsin Supreme Court Race but Get Surprising Voter ID...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 01, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rep. Pramila Jayapal is always close to making our list of the 10 dumbest members of Congress. But she claims her "Resistance Labs" help Americans push back against President Trump becoming a dictator. Wait, we thought he was going to declare himself a dictator on Day One. He's not a dictator yet. Not if Jayapal can stop it. 

Watch MSNBC's Rachel Maddow try really, really hard to emphasize that more than 1,500 took part in her second Resistance Lab. This clip from Maddow is over seven minutes long and we don't expect any of our readers to put themselves through that. Jayapal says she's developed a curriculum teaching the lessons from other countries where "democratic backsliding" was occurring and the resistance movements that emerged to take on that democratic backsliding.

This is why MSNBC brought Maddow back for five days a week to cover Trump's first 100 days. After that, we assume she'll go back to working one day a week and making $25 million (after a $5 million pay cut). 

Calm down.

Jason Rantz reports that, "According to her website, Jayapal says the goals “are to help people turn anger, fear and frustration into action, and to help ensure we are strike-ready and street-ready.”

"The congresswoman compared her resistance lab trainings to the 'church basements across Selma,' evoking the civil rights movement of the 1950s when activists in Selma, Alabama held strategy sessions and nonviolent resistance trainings."

Strike-ready and street-ready? Sounds like an insurrection.

So 1,500 people in 31 different states are going to hit the street to ensure Trump doesn't become a dictator. Good luck with that.

***

