Lydia Polgreen Says White House Deportation Video Is Like a Snuff Film for the American Idea

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on February 19, 2025
ImgFlip

To understand this video, you first must familiarize yourself with ASMR. ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, is that tingle you feel up your neck when someone, say, whispers in your ear. YouTube is full of ASMR videos. This editor doesn't get the tingle effect, but he does find the sounds of a haircut very relaxing. Other videos feature whispering, tapping, or hair brushing.

The other day, the White House put out an ASMR video featuring the sights and sounds of an illegal alien deportation flight. No words, no narration, just sights and sounds.

The video has racked up 78 million views over the course of a day, but the New York Times' Lydia Polgreen compares the video to a snuff film.

"The cruelty of this video is breathtaking," she says, with no clue of why this individual is in shackles and being deported. Is he a murderer? A child rapist? What about the cruelty coming from illegal immigrants?

It's cruel because the Trump administration is doing it, simple as that.

There's nothing cruel shown in the video. Polgreen's just upset that the White House passed it off as an ASMR video. We could listen to it all day.

***


 

