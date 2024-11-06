Michael Avenatti Likely Hopes for a Pardon so He Shoots His Shot and...
Joy Reid Blames White Women for Again Passing Up the Chance to Smash...
George W. Bush Rises Above Petty Leftists, Congratulates President-Elect Donald Trump
They Will NEVER Get It: Dem Strategist Claims Kamala Would Have Won if...
Bulwark Crew Wishes Biden Would’ve Been More Authoritarian to Prevent Authoritarianism
Kamala Harris Says the Outcome of the Election 'Is Not What We Voted...
J.K. Rowling Warns Progressives About Doubling Down on Calling Opponents Nazis
VIP
'You Are the Media Now': Doctor Elon Musk Pronounces the Time of Death...
Scott Jennings WRECKS the Never Trump Crew: 'Nothing Has Ever Failed This Hard...
They Don't Get It: 'Big Short' Director Says He's Left the Democratic Party...
'America Is Healing'! Here's Bette Midler's Last Post Before the Election (Now Her...
BREAKING: Jack Smith to Be Fired as Special Counsel, Federal Cases Against Trump...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tomorrow!
'The View' Has a Nuclear Meltdown Over Total Trump Victory!

Brian Stelter Wonders If Media Did Enough to Counter Trump’s ‘Campaign of Relentless Lying’

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on November 06, 2024

Once again CNN senior media analyst Brian Stelter has some pressing questions for and about the press. For example, did the press do enough to counter Donald Trump's "campaign of endless lying"? Or did all of the fact-checking backfire? What did the red wave say about the "information environment" in the United States?

Advertisement

It's Stelter's job to analyze the information environment in the United States, and we're sure what he's talking about is social media and Joe Rogan's podcast and disinformation. Will media outlets self-censor to please Trump … you know, like they did during his first term?

Maybe we could take Trump's "campaign of endless lying" more seriously if CNN had spoken up at any of the several times that President Joe Biden said that his son Beau died in Iraq. Or corrected the Kamala Harris campaign when it went on endlessly about "Trump's Project 2025." Or the claim that Trump was going to implement a nationwide abortion ban.

The legacy media was a trainwreck during the campaign. It insisted that all of those videos of Biden shuffling around were "cheap fakes."

Recommended

Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
justmindy
Advertisement

That's all well and good but also proof that, like the Democrats, the media has learned nothing from the experience. As Elon Musk told X users on election night, "You are the media now." Stelter can do all the navel-gazing he wants.

Stelter's repeated hosting of psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee, who wanted to have Trump put under a 72-hour psychiatric hold, didn't exactly scream objectivism, nor did his conspiracy theories about Melania Trump going missing.

Advertisement

This "red wave" election shows that the legacy media's Democrat propaganda isn't working anymore.

***

Tags: BRIAN STELTER DONALD TRUMP ELECTION MAINSTREAM MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
justmindy
George W. Bush Rises Above Petty Leftists, Congratulates President-Elect Donald Trump
Amy Curtis
They Will NEVER Get It: Dem Strategist Claims Kamala Would Have Won if She Were a White Man
Grateful Calvin
J.K. Rowling Warns Progressives About Doubling Down on Calling Opponents Nazis
Amy Curtis
Michael Avenatti Likely Hopes for a Pardon so He Shoots His Shot and Flatters Trump
justmindy
Scott Jennings WRECKS the Never Trump Crew: 'Nothing Has Ever Failed This Hard in Politics'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night justmindy
Advertisement