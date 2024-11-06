Brian Stelter Wonders If Media Did Enough to Counter Trump’s ‘Campaign of Relentless Lying’

Once again CNN senior media analyst Brian Stelter has some pressing questions for and about the press. For example, did the press do enough to counter Donald Trump's "campaign of endless lying"? Or did all of the fact-checking backfire? What did the red wave say about the "information environment" in the United States?

It's Stelter's job to analyze the information environment in the United States, and we're sure what he's talking about is social media and Joe Rogan's podcast and disinformation. Will media outlets self-censor to please Trump … you know, like they did during his first term?

Maybe we could take Trump's "campaign of endless lying" more seriously if CNN had spoken up at any of the several times that President Joe Biden said that his son Beau died in Iraq. Or corrected the Kamala Harris campaign when it went on endlessly about "Trump's Project 2025." Or the claim that Trump was going to implement a nationwide abortion ban.

The legacy media was a trainwreck during the campaign. It insisted that all of those videos of Biden shuffling around were "cheap fakes."

On the morning after Trump's reelection, some pressing questions for & about the press, part one >>> pic.twitter.com/WNLAAqC2eJ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 6, 2024

And here's part two of our list (https://t.co/6JtFAoEHVj) pic.twitter.com/XbqWhL0Zu4 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 6, 2024

That's all well and good but also proof that, like the Democrats, the media has learned nothing from the experience. As Elon Musk told X users on election night, "You are the media now." Stelter can do all the navel-gazing he wants.

#1 MSM is dead; a new wave of journalism starts on January 20th, 2025. — K. Brett Boswell (@TheBoz46) November 6, 2024

The impeachments didn't work.

The election cheating didn't work.

The fake convictions didn't work.

The assassination attempts didn't work.



Ever think it's you guys who most of us view as the liars? — Noticing Primate (@NoticingPrimate) November 6, 2024

Stelter's repeated hosting of psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee, who wanted to have Trump put under a 72-hour psychiatric hold, didn't exactly scream objectivism, nor did his conspiracy theories about Melania Trump going missing.

Will legacy media outlets refocus their mission and staff away from Progressive activism to objective reporting? — ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) November 6, 2024

Or...orrrr....maybe the media should stop putting their thumb on the scale for the Dems and cover politics honestly. — Mr. B. (@jeball7) November 6, 2024

Nobody cares. You are obsolete. Go away. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) November 6, 2024

You will never learn. Your questions prove this. — Nines Account (@NinesAccount) November 6, 2024

Lots of bad questions on that list. Start by asking yourself how you can stop being propaganda outlets. Rather unsophisticated ones, one may add. — Sergeant Prepper (@SergeantClub) November 6, 2024

You've learned nothing — CHS (@ColdHotSpring) November 6, 2024

You idiots never learn do you. — Ryan Kirchoff (@Kirch28K) November 6, 2024

Good grief, you guys never learn.



Keep stepping on the rake — WhatIsReal (@howdoyoudefine) November 6, 2024

This "red wave" election shows that the legacy media's Democrat propaganda isn't working anymore.

***