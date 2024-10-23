Karine Jean-Pierre Clarifies President Biden Didn't Really Mean Trump Had to Be Locked Up

It's easy to forget sometimes that Joe Biden is still president of the United States. We barely see him, and when we do, he's telling reporters “we gotta lock him up," referring to former President Donald Trump. Biden caught himself and then clarified his statement, saying he meant "politically, lock him up." You know, the tried and true method of locking someone up politically. That's what he meant.

The White House press corps wanted to make sure, so they asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about it.

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Biden didn't actually mean "lock him up" when he said "we've gotta lock him up," referring to President Trump.



They're all a bunch of corrupt, desperate liars. pic.twitter.com/jpJWbh0Xz3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2024

"The president spoke about this very clearly in his statement." Yes, it was very clear what he meant.

Your eyes and ears are false. Don’t believe them! — Don Wick (@yayavarkm) October 23, 2024

Jean-Pierre did go on to say that yes, Biden considers Trump a fascist.

It's worse than that. She changes his line to "lock him out" which is a completely different phrase connoting a completely different thought. — SierraDrive (@Si3rraDrive) October 23, 2024

Yeah, we all heard the clip. He didn't say "lock him out." He said, "lock him up." So that's a lie.

To be fair I don't think Biden knows what he means. — TFTC (@TFTC21) October 23, 2024

It's funny the lengths Jean-Pierre goes to trying to convince reporters that Biden is always very clear.

She is a liar. That is not what Biden said yesterday. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸RedPill🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AvanteSearch) October 23, 2024

Next question...



Why can't the president say what he means to say? Does he have a condition preventing this? — kev74 (@Thekev74) October 23, 2024

Clean up on aisle, Biden — Reductio ad Absurdum (@No_ad_captandum) October 23, 2024

He said lock him up. This is embarrassing — Matt Blevins (@GameDayGlitch) October 23, 2024

Brandon literally said those exact words! — Charlie Glide (@tommy831) October 23, 2024

He said what he said and he meant every word — Glenn McLendon (@gmclendon1) October 23, 2024

Pitiful. Nobody believes this. — stephanie (@stephmmchale) October 23, 2024

Politically lock him up, what's that even mean. That is the dumbest spin I've ever heard — George (@George617226484) October 23, 2024

That came straight from Biden's brain, so yeah, it's possible.

Sad, this shell of an administration is just sad. — GenX Shitposter (@GenxShitpost) October 23, 2024

"Lock him up" sounds like something Hitler would say about his opponent. — Swaggy_Cat (@TheRandy311) October 23, 2024

Democrats themselves jettisoned Biden; there is no remaining doubt he is a vegetable..🥦 — Phoeli𝕏 (@sunmynd) October 23, 2024

Someone should ask Jean-Pierre who's running the country right now.

Then what did he mean? Be very specific. — 안녕! (@Facts_dont_care) October 23, 2024

These people like Karine Jean-Pierre are so sick. It is hard to believe this is real. — I love the Truth (@Michael42802601) October 23, 2024

So the spin is that Biden very clearly said "lock him out politically."

Now for the "Republicans pounce" spin:

Turns out Joe Biden saying “we gotta lock him up” actually doesn’t count as evidence Joe Biden wants to lock Trump up pic.twitter.com/MgO6za26T9 — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) October 23, 2024





