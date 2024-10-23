Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail
Arsonist Wonders Why the House Is Burning Down: Barack Obama Doesn't Know How...
Kamala Harris, Unelected Presidential Candidate, Has Thoughts on 'Free and Fair' Elections
COWARD: Drudge Report Jumps on the 'Trump Praised Hitler!' Media Narrative Train, Locks...
Here's an Old Post From Kamala Harris About the Guy Dems Now Present...
Money in Politics Is Suddenly GOOD AGAIN: NY Times Happy to Report Bill...
THERE IT IS: Kamala Harris Favors Amnesty, and Won't Talk About Deporting Illegals
Democrats Launch Last Ditch Effort to Take Down Trump!
'Was This Message Revised'? Barack Obama Tells Young People Not to Let Old...
Souls to the Polls? Kamala Harris Doesn't Believe in Religious Exemptions for Abortion
VIP
Kamala's Campaign Brings in Hillary Clinton, Meaning the Stars Are Perfectly Aligning for...
MSNBC's Panicking About a Very Possible 'Fascist' Trump Win and 'You Can See...
Dana Loesch Has a Perfect Optics Flashback After Josh Hawley's Opponent Injured a...
What Happens When a Non-Binary Judge Frees a Violent Transgender Offender? A Good...

Karine Jean-Pierre Clarifies President Biden Didn't Really Mean Trump Had to Be Locked Up

Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on October 23, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It's easy to forget sometimes that Joe Biden is still president of the United States. We barely see him, and when we do, he's telling reporters “we gotta lock him up," referring to former President Donald Trump. Biden caught himself and then clarified his statement, saying he meant "politically, lock him up." You know, the tried and true method of locking someone up politically. That's what he meant.

Advertisement

The White House press corps wanted to make sure, so they asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about it.

"The president spoke about this very clearly in his statement." Yes, it was very clear what he meant.

Jean-Pierre did go on to say that yes, Biden considers Trump a fascist.

Yeah, we all heard the clip. He didn't say "lock him out." He said, "lock him up." So that's a lie.

It's funny the lengths Jean-Pierre goes to trying to convince reporters that Biden is always very clear.

Recommended

Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That came straight from Biden's brain, so yeah, it's possible.

Advertisement

Someone should ask Jean-Pierre who's running the country right now.

So the spin is that Biden very clearly said "lock him out politically."

Now for the "Republicans pounce" spin:


***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail
Amy Curtis
Arsonist Wonders Why the House Is Burning Down: Barack Obama Doesn't Know How We Got So Toxic and Divided
Amy Curtis
Here's an Old Post From Kamala Harris About the Guy Dems Now Present As a 'Grand Arbiter of Truth'
Doug P.
Kamala Harris, Unelected Presidential Candidate, Has Thoughts on 'Free and Fair' Elections
Amy Curtis
COWARD: Drudge Report Jumps on the 'Trump Praised Hitler!' Media Narrative Train, Locks Replies
Amy Curtis
THERE IT IS: Kamala Harris Favors Amnesty, and Won't Talk About Deporting Illegals
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail Amy Curtis
Advertisement