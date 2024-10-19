Ad: Successful Black Man Loses His Chance With the Ladies by Not Voting

Maureen Down Thinks It's a 'Scandal' for the Catholic Church to Welcome Trump...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 19, 2024
AngieArtist

We wouldn't have thought this was a real Kamala Harris campaign ad if not for the "Paid for by Harris for President" disclaimer at the end. We all know that Harris is struggling to attract men: sure, she has White Dudes for Harris behind her, but white, black, and Latino men are all gravitating toward Donald Trump. The Harris campaign sent out Barack Obama to shame young black men into voting for Harris, calling it a "tough talk." Why don't black men have the same enthusiasm for Harris as they did for Obama? Is it because she's a woman?

In this ad, tall, successful "Trey" is interrogated by black women inexplicably holding red balloons. When Trey admits that he doesn't have a plan to vote in November, they all pop their balloons. Is this some way of letting him know they won't be having sex with him?

What would they have done with the balloons if he'd said he was planning to vote for Donald Trump in November?

That was quite the conversation starter: "How much do you make?"

Again, what is with the popping of balloons? That's how they say they reject him sexually?

