Ad: Successful Black Man Loses His Chance With the Ladies by Not Voting

We wouldn't have thought this was a real Kamala Harris campaign ad if not for the "Paid for by Harris for President" disclaimer at the end. We all know that Harris is struggling to attract men: sure, she has White Dudes for Harris behind her, but white, black, and Latino men are all gravitating toward Donald Trump. The Harris campaign sent out Barack Obama to shame young black men into voting for Harris, calling it a "tough talk." Why don't black men have the same enthusiasm for Harris as they did for Obama? Is it because she's a woman?

In this ad, tall, successful "Trey" is interrogated by black women inexplicably holding red balloons. When Trey admits that he doesn't have a plan to vote in November, they all pop their balloons. Is this some way of letting him know they won't be having sex with him?

New Harris/Walz ad tells black men that women will reject them if they don’t vote. Memorable and works as an appeal to self-interest. pic.twitter.com/9EKlOEIEU2 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 19, 2024

If there’s one thing black men love it’s women telling them what to do — Conservazoomer (@Conservazoomer) October 19, 2024

Does the Harris Walz team really believe this will convince anyone to vote for them? — Ailene Mc (@run4funsandiego) October 19, 2024

Belittling and insulting — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) October 19, 2024

What would they have done with the balloons if he'd said he was planning to vote for Donald Trump in November?

Democrats continue to dehumanize and insult black men and try to shame and pressure them into only voting for them. Kamala campaign doesn’t even try to engage respectfully. — Wuhan Clan 🇺🇸 (@TheWuhanClan) October 19, 2024

Glad I’m not a black man, because this would make me irrationally furious. — Toilet News Network (@AtlantaDawg) October 19, 2024

Just wait until guys start figuring out how to lie and tell women what they want to hear. — Todd Bryant (@the_bryantfirm) October 19, 2024

Ultimatums are always effective for good relationships. — The Life Standard (@thelifestandrd) October 19, 2024

If I were a black man, I would NOT vote for Kamala even harder after seeing this ad. — Zach Heern (@z_heern) October 19, 2024

This reeks of desperation for votes — Racist Bassist (@_RacistBassist) October 19, 2024

Once they see you’ll do anything for them they are bound to like you. 🙄 — Val (@HomerFriedman) October 19, 2024

That’s some insulting, racist shit you got there. For Trump’s sake, please distribute it to a wide audience. #MAGA — TRUMP - VANCE 2024 (@DeSantis_Loss) October 19, 2024

First question for this guy was "what do you do and how much do you make?" Right from the jump they are showing that they're gold-diggers. Intelligent men run as fast as they can from liberal women. — Mark Brackenhoff (@MJBrackenhoff) October 19, 2024

That was quite the conversation starter: "How much do you make?"

Will the Kamala cringe ever stop? It better on Nov 5. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Pew………Ting🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KyleBrady1965) October 19, 2024

Again, what is with the popping of balloons? That's how they say they reject him sexually?

