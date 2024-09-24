Kamala Harris Campaign to Visit Border Friday; CNN Not Impressed

Kamala Harris is scheduled to campaign this Friday in Arizona, where sources say the border czar will visit the border. The 2020 presidential candidate who campaigned on decriminalizing illegal immigration and defunding ICE has decided she needs to make a second trip to the border to show how serious she is about securing it. Will she, as in her ads, show Donald Trump's wall in the background?

All late-game theatrics. Zero substance.



Harris Is Set to Visit Border, Trying to Cut Into Trump’s Immigration Edge https://t.co/nV8vfgU19s — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 24, 2024

That's funny. Forty days before the election. She really thinks we're that stupid. — Awais_Official (@AwaisMuham79731) September 24, 2024

She and President Biden have had nearly four years to do something about the influx of illegals at the border, and now they want to be seen as taking it seriously.

Too little, too late! — All Seeing Lens (@AllSeeingLens) September 24, 2024

She already showed us the last 3 plus years how much she cares about the crisis at the border. Definitely too late. — Alanea Duran (@Lane0609) September 24, 2024

Kamala: “After visiting the border, I have come up with a plan!”



Couldn’t you have done that 3 years ago? — Patrick Albanese (@patrickalbanese) September 24, 2024

this will only hurt her, showing her hypocrisy. Everyone knows she is to blame for the crisis. Now, right before the election, she takes interest in the border. Her people really do believe Americans are dumb. — Kentucky Hill Jill (@BarrierSan82491) September 24, 2024

She's going for very different reasons. pic.twitter.com/TNWICtovTw — Gibbs Calhoun (@GibbsCalhoun) September 24, 2024

CNN's Eva McKend reminded us all of Harris' immigration policies in 2020:

Boom! CNN's Eva McKend just DEMOLISHED Kamala's "I'm tough on the border" routine:



"So for her to go down there, and characterize herself as tough on the border, it isn't consistent with a lot of the policy positions that she previously has espoused." pic.twitter.com/nDvUw4yfwQ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 24, 2024

The looks on the other panelists faces is awesome. 😂😂 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 24, 2024

She basically talked about how “heroic” she is and then said her current talking point was not consistent with her past pretend heroism. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) September 24, 2024

Look at them all looking at each other like they're in trouble — suzannah (@osuzannah58) September 24, 2024

It's pretty funny.

Bottom line: Kamala will do and say anything for votes. — @yanksteel (@yanksteel) September 24, 2024

If we're correct, this would be Harris' second trip to the border, of which Biden put her in charge.

During the ABC presidential debate, she tried blaming Donald Trump for blocking the bipartisan Senate border security bill, which wasn't a border security bill at all but a $60 billion aid package to Ukraine with some change thrown in for the border. Still, as Rep. Byron Donalds explained earlier, that bill would have allowed 1.8 million illegals in every year.

