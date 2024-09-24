Mollie Hemingway CALLS OUT Awful MSNBC and Their Historian Guest for Saying It's...
Kamala Harris Campaign to Visit Border Friday; CNN Not Impressed

September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Kamala Harris is scheduled to campaign this Friday in Arizona, where sources say the border czar will visit the border. The 2020 presidential candidate who campaigned on decriminalizing illegal immigration and defunding ICE has decided she needs to make a second trip to the border to show how serious she is about securing it. Will she, as in her ads, show Donald Trump's wall in the background?

She and President Biden have had nearly four years to do something about the influx of illegals at the border, and now they want to be seen as taking it seriously.

CNN's Eva McKend reminded us all of Harris' immigration policies in 2020:

It's pretty funny.

If we're correct, this would be Harris' second trip to the border, of which Biden put her in charge. 

During the ABC presidential debate, she tried blaming Donald Trump for blocking the bipartisan Senate border security bill, which wasn't a border security bill at all but a $60 billion aid package to Ukraine with some change thrown in for the border. Still, as Rep. Byron Donalds explained earlier, that bill would have allowed 1.8 million illegals in every year.

