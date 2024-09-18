This Is a Fun Game! Lefty WI State Senator's Lame Attempt at Lecturing...
Teamsters Choose Not to Endorse After Finding 'No Definitive Support' for Either Candidate
'Kamala's the Gift That Keeps on Giving'! Here's a Trump Ad That Might...
We Don't Blame Them! Israel Didn't Warn Biden-Harris Administration of Planned Pager Attac...
Eyeroll! Big Dummy Cenk Uygur Wonders How Consumers Can Ever Trust Israeli Products...
Paging the Secret Service: CSPAN Caller Advocates Shooting Former President Trump to 'Defe...
Tim Walz's Effort to Explain Why Harris Can Relate to Middle Class Struggles...
WATCH: Kamala Harris Has a Plan to Make Child Care Affordable, but (SURPRISE)...
In the 'Least Surprising Reaction Ever' Category, AOC Blames Israel for Fighting Back
Peter Doocy on Fire vs KJP! Vance Torches Reporter! Kamala's 2A Fraud!
'See Say Pwod-Way'! FLOTUS to Lead Delegation to Inauguration of Mexico's President (Where...
What First Amendment? Gavin Newsom Gets His Butt Handed to Him Over CA...
Here's 'Disqualifying' Video of Kamala Harris Explaining How Gov't Could Deal With Legal...
Now It Looks Like More Than Just Pagers Are Exploding in Hezbollah Hands...

Dr. Jill Biden to Honor 25th Anniversary of 'The West Wing' TV Series

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on September 18, 2024
Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File

This editor never watched Aaron Sorkin's "The West Wing," which featured Martin Sheen as President Josiah Bartlet. Even having never seen an episode, he's pretty sure it was more leftist pap. Fake president Sheen would go on to record videos in 2016 begging electors to do the right thing for Americans and change their electoral votes for Hillary Clinton … talk about election interference.

Advertisement

The show first aired in 1999, and to honor its 25th anniversary, first lady Dr. Jill Biden will be hosting a special event at the White House.

Recommended

This Is a Fun Game! Lefty WI State Senator's Lame Attempt at Lecturing People BACKFIRES Spectacularly
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Oh yeah, we forgot she was the cover star of Vogue's August issue. That interview probably didn't age well.

Sheen will have passed the hat around before arriving.

Advertisement

It's the 25th anniversary, in case you'd missed.

***

Tags: ANNIVERSARY JILL BIDEN TV WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is a Fun Game! Lefty WI State Senator's Lame Attempt at Lecturing People BACKFIRES Spectacularly
Amy Curtis
'Kamala's the Gift That Keeps on Giving'! Here's a Trump Ad That Might Be the Best One Yet
Doug P.
What First Amendment? Gavin Newsom Gets His Butt Handed to Him Over CA Law Outlawing Political Parody Ads
Amy Curtis
Teamsters Choose Not to Endorse After Finding 'No Definitive Support' for Either Candidate
Brett T.
We Don't Blame Them! Israel Didn't Warn Biden-Harris Administration of Planned Pager Attack
Amy Curtis
Paging the Secret Service: CSPAN Caller Advocates Shooting Former President Trump to 'Defend the Country'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Is a Fun Game! Lefty WI State Senator's Lame Attempt at Lecturing People BACKFIRES Spectacularly Amy Curtis
Advertisement