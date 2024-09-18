Dr. Jill Biden to Honor 25th Anniversary of 'The West Wing' TV Series

This editor never watched Aaron Sorkin's "The West Wing," which featured Martin Sheen as President Josiah Bartlet. Even having never seen an episode, he's pretty sure it was more leftist pap. Fake president Sheen would go on to record videos in 2016 begging electors to do the right thing for Americans and change their electoral votes for Hillary Clinton … talk about election interference.

The show first aired in 1999, and to honor its 25th anniversary, first lady Dr. Jill Biden will be hosting a special event at the White House.

INBOX: "First Lady Jill Biden to Host White House Event Celebrating 25th Anniversary of The West Wing" — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) September 18, 2024

White House: First Lady Jill Biden will host an event Friday at the White House to mark the 25th anniversary of the television series "The West Wing." — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) September 18, 2024

Is that where she's been hiding, binging the show? — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) September 18, 2024

I’m not sure any single cultural artifact has done more to destroy our politics than that show. https://t.co/nwH9etznUS — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 18, 2024

White House still hasn’t called the Gold Star families. https://t.co/RfkeRsJgJj — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 18, 2024

Will Kamala Harris being holding an event to commemorate "Veep" — Filthy Heathen Kirk 🐊 🍊💇‍♂️ (@HeathenKirk) September 18, 2024

Who? She went from Vogue to vague after one debate. — Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) September 18, 2024

Oh yeah, we forgot she was the cover star of Vogue's August issue. That interview probably didn't age well.

The best line I ever heard about this show was from my brother after hearing YET ANOTHER sanctimonious speech . . . "It's always a busload of nuns with these people, isn't it?" Indeed. — WineVigilante (@WineVigilante1) September 18, 2024

It's a chance for invitees to drop off envelopes of cash, without the money trail. — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) September 18, 2024

Sheen will have passed the hat around before arriving.

Glad Jill found a purpose 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) September 18, 2024

Is this the best use of her doctorate? — sebastian (@stoicsebastian) September 18, 2024

@FLOTUS The West Wing? They didn’t attend the wreath laying ceremony marking the 3rd anniversary of the 13 service members lost in Afghanistan in @JoeBiden disastrous withdrawal but they are but they attending the anniversary of The West Wing? Priorities. — Janett Scamardi (@ThatJanett) September 18, 2024

Or country is run by theater kids that think they are the main character in the West Wing. — Ghost of Jefferson (@DashNielsen) September 18, 2024

I don’t wanna pay for that.



How do we exempt our tax money from that? — Sunshine (@Skylink__105) September 18, 2024

Vets are without healthcare and she’s approved to spend money so Bradley Whitford can feel relevant again. — A W (@alsiw34) September 18, 2024

Ridiculous. Pathetic.



And Gold Star families are STILL waiting for a phone call.



Disgraceful. — Bonnie O (@bloc1264) September 18, 2024

That is really important… 🙈🙈🙈 — JD (@DrPepperMan75) September 18, 2024

It's the 25th anniversary, in case you'd missed.

***