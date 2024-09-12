Elie Mystal Says Trump's Supporters Are Just as Despicable as He Is

We're how many weeks away now from Donald Trump attending a wreath-laying ceremony for the 13 service members killed in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and MSNBC's Joy Reid is still going on about Trump "desecrating" Arlington National Cemetery — never mind all of the photos and videos of Joe Biden walking among the tombstones.

Advertisement

Now, on the anniversary of 9/11, Reid is left wondering how Trump's desecration of Arlington wasn't a campaign-ender for him. (Actually, it embarrassed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and that's why there was such an uproar — Trump showed up, they didn't.)

The Nation's Elie Mystal explains that the reason this all works with Trump supporters is that they all have as little compassion and empathy as he does. They're deplorables, in short.

NEW: Trump's “Supporters Are Just as Despicable" as He Is — MSDNC’s Elie Mystal and Joy Reid devote an entire segment to bashing and trashing Trump supporters.



So much joy. So much unity.



MYSTAL: "The reason why it doesn't end his career is because his supporters are just as… pic.twitter.com/aazr7O4eUZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 12, 2024

… his supporters are just as despicable." “It works for him because his supporters are just as ungenerous and having just as little compassion and empathy for others." "So when he is seen out there desecrating our national symbols...his supporters also want that to be the case. They want to do that in their own lives. That's how they think of themselves." REID: “They hate the people that he hates." This is what they all think. These two radicals are just honest enough to say it out loud.

MSNBC: "Trump supporters are just as despicable as he himself is"



pic.twitter.com/YPwr9FEtmP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 12, 2024

Best of all, conspiracy theorist Reid thinks that Trump has made crass comments about 9/11.

So much for the “tolerant” left — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 12, 2024

Unity! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 12, 2024

Biden's promise to unify the country never quite came true for some reason.

No surprises here, but once again, it just underscores how much they despise half or more of America.



Also, Mystal needs to put some rainbow stripes in that Jiffy Pop do. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) September 12, 2024

So now they hate Trump supporters and undecideds. And their own voters who have left the Democratic Party. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 12, 2024

It's incredible the monster they've built up Trump to be.

Hearing MSDNC vitriol fueled by hate, sounds exactly like what Cuban people were listening to on television from Castro's propagandists. It is mortifying to hear and see shills brainwashing and dividing those who SEE, from those who embrace hateful dehumanizing of Americans. — JP (@J_P1776) September 12, 2024

@ElieNYC thanks for using your platform to help heal this divided country. Really, you’re doing a great job. Keep it up. 👏👏👏 — Brother Mikey (@BrotherMikeyX) September 12, 2024

This is Kamala Harris's idea of turning the page forward. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) September 12, 2024

And yet they call Trump supporters divisive — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 12, 2024

These people hate real Americans just like they hate Trump — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 12, 2024

The hate on the Left is next level. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 12, 2024

Advertisement

Never accept this mental pathology as normal.



In the old days, these people would have been institutionalized in an insane asylum.



Today, the insane appear on shows that only other insane people watch. — Schnitzelwitz (@drschnitzelwitz) September 12, 2024

They want us dead — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 12, 2024

They shot Trump.

Here we go with the deplorables shit again. Same energy — Mrs B (@attackdogX) September 12, 2024

75 million Americans are despicable, who voted for Trump.



...claims MSNBC



Dick Cheney, the most hated person ever by Democrats (before Trump), is suddenly a great leader for MSNBC and they are thankful for him. — Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) September 12, 2024

Deplorables moment 2024



Do they not remember what happened the last time they talked like this about us? 🙄 — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) September 12, 2024

The lack of insight here is breathtaking. — theregoesdavis (@1105mcva) September 12, 2024

There really is no healing the nation, is there? Taking nuts like Reid off the air and shutting down the rest of the MSM would go a long way toward it, though.

***