Elie Mystal Says Trump's Supporters Are Just as Despicable as He Is

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on September 12, 2024
Townhall Media

We're how many weeks away now from Donald Trump attending a wreath-laying ceremony for the 13 service members killed in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and MSNBC's Joy Reid is still going on about Trump "desecrating" Arlington National Cemetery — never mind all of the photos and videos of Joe Biden walking among the tombstones.

Now, on the anniversary of 9/11, Reid is left wondering how Trump's desecration of Arlington wasn't a campaign-ender for him. (Actually, it embarrassed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and that's why there was such an uproar — Trump showed up, they didn't.)

The Nation's Elie Mystal explains that the reason this all works with Trump supporters is that they all have as little compassion and empathy as he does. They're deplorables, in short.

… his supporters are just as despicable."

“It works for him because his supporters are just as ungenerous and having just as little compassion and empathy for others."

"So when he is seen out there desecrating our national symbols...his supporters also want that to be the case. They want to do that in their own lives. That's how they think of themselves."

REID: “They hate the people that he hates."

This is what they all think. These two radicals are just honest enough to say it out loud.

Best of all, conspiracy theorist Reid thinks that Trump has made crass comments about 9/11.

Biden's promise to unify the country never quite came true for some reason.

It's incredible the monster they've built up Trump to be.

They shot Trump.

There really is no healing the nation, is there? Taking nuts like Reid off the air and shutting down the rest of the MSM would go a long way toward it, though.

***

