PBS' Judy Woodruff 'Clarifies' Her Reporting About Trump Derailing Hostage Negotiations

Can Donald Trump please do something about PBS if he's reelected? PBS claims that only a small fraction of its operating budget comes from taxpayers, yet it insists it couldn't survive without them. PBS NewsHour has launched the careers of esteemed journalists like Yamiche Alcindor.

PBS doesn't seem to care for Donald Trump much. While covering Trump's impromptu rally following his arraignment in Miami last year, PBS NewsHour put a warning on the screen: "EXPERTS WARN THAT INFLAMMATORY RHETORIC FROM ELECTED OFFICIALS OR PEOPLE IN POWER CAN PROMPT INDIVIDUAL ACTORS TO COMMIT ACTS OF VIOLENCE."

It's true. Inflammatory rhetoric almost got Trump killed by a would-be assassin in July.

PBS. NewsHour's Judy Woodruff has posted a clarification to some of her remarks about peace talks in Israel.

I want to clarify my remarks on the PBS News special on Monday night about the ongoing cease fire talks in the Middle East. As I said, this was not based on my original reporting; I was referring to reports I had read, in Axios and Reuters, about former President Trump having… — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) August 21, 2024

… about former President Trump having spoken to the Israeli Prime Minister. In the live TV moment, I repeated the story because I hadn't seen later reporting that both sides denied it. This was a mistake and I apologize for it.

So blame Axios and Reuters.

Here's the clip she was referring to:

NEWS



PBS’ Judy Woodruff has issued a clarification and an apology for her remarks in this clip which went viral.



“I want to clarify my remarks on the PBS News special on Monday night about the ongoing cease fire talks in the Middle East.



As I said, this was not based on my… pic.twitter.com/4nIhczmpj5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 21, 2024

In her statement, Judy Woodruff says she was relying on Axios and Reuters reporting, that she just wasn’t aware of the denials from Trump and Netanyahu.



But I can’t find any Axios or Reuters reporting that reflects what she says in the video below. https://t.co/PizRNhsCPN — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 21, 2024

Huh.

She’s just sorry she got caught. There is an effort to use the Logan Act against Donald Trump and they’re making up lies about him to get him prosecuted. https://t.co/RVcYr7OTOk — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 21, 2024

She’s not sorry about what she said.



She’s just sorry she got busted. — j din (@alpex704) August 21, 2024

The apology and clarification never reaches an audience as far and wide as the original damaging statement.



Remember: Bold headlines and big stories are front page news. Corrections are printed in small font at the bottom of page 2, a few days later. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) August 21, 2024

This is far worse/more damaging than Jayson Blair and he lost his entire career. @JudyWoodruff should be terminated immediately. — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) August 21, 2024

She did intentionally when it was only a rumor. She didn’t wait for a source. She basically accused Trump of violating the Logan Act . — Debbie M (@oldyfan2012) August 21, 2024

In other words: She was lying and should be fired. — John Titor (@TitorTweeter) August 21, 2024

Headlines. Thats all that matters. Propaganda has no memory and no history. Propaganda lives only in the present. She did that on purpose and she will do it again. — ClownBasket 🙂 (@ClownBasket) August 21, 2024

The left will say anything at any time if it enhances the narrative. If it turns out to be true, so much the better, but if it isn't-- well, they've given themselves permission to lie, because to them a left-wing lie has higher moral value than right-wing truth. — Tyrone Slothrop🇮🇱 (@JLimebrook) August 21, 2024

The Democrats are allowed to openly lie on television to slander their opponent and nobody does anything! She should be fired! She knew what she was insinuating and was probably picked by Democrat operatives to get this narrative out in the media! — Bryant Poland Sr (@bryant_poland13) August 21, 2024

As usual, the "mistakes" only go one way. — Woodrow Call (@WoodrowCall1) August 21, 2024

There are enough people in the replies insisting her initial comments were true, proving that getting the lie out there is worth it because no one will see the correction later.

