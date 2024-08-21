PBS' Judy Woodruff 'Clarifies' Her Reporting About Trump Derailing Hostage Negotiations

Governed by Idiots: Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary 'Not Familiar' With Bureau of Labor St...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 21, 2024
Meme

Can Donald Trump please do something about PBS if he's reelected? PBS claims that only a small fraction of its operating budget comes from taxpayers, yet it insists it couldn't survive without them. PBS NewsHour has launched the careers of esteemed journalists like Yamiche Alcindor.

PBS doesn't seem to care for Donald Trump much. While covering Trump's impromptu rally following his arraignment in Miami last year, PBS NewsHour put a warning on the screen: "EXPERTS WARN THAT INFLAMMATORY RHETORIC FROM ELECTED OFFICIALS OR PEOPLE IN POWER CAN PROMPT INDIVIDUAL ACTORS TO COMMIT ACTS OF VIOLENCE."

It's true. Inflammatory rhetoric almost got Trump killed by a would-be assassin in July.

PBS. NewsHour's Judy Woodruff has posted a clarification to some of her remarks about peace talks in Israel.

… about former President Trump having spoken to the Israeli Prime Minister. In the live TV moment, I repeated the story because I hadn't seen later reporting that both sides denied it.  This was a mistake and I apologize for it.

So blame Axios and Reuters.

Here's the clip she was referring to:

Huh.

There are enough people in the replies insisting her initial comments were true, proving that getting the lie out there is worth it because no one will see the correction later.

***

