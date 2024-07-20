And? Usha Vance Gives Speech to Crowd Holding ‘Mass Deportations Now’

One of the highlights of the Republican National Convention was seeing Usha Vance introducing vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, her husband. But would you look at this blatant example of cognitive dissonance? Vance, who is Indian-American, spoke before a convention filled with people holding signs reading, "Mass Deportation Now."

The lady below Usha Vance, wife of JD Vance. Born to immigrant parents, gave a speech to the audience in the second picture. pic.twitter.com/W2TdtlD73n — Esheru (@EsheruKwaku) July 19, 2024

Sixty-six thousand likes for a post that purposefully omitted the word "legal." Yes, Vance was born in America to a mother and father who immigrated here legally from India. LEGALLY.

Parents of Usha, thanks for coming to the country legally. Thanks for raising an amazing family 🇺🇸 — ParodyNickAdams (@parodynickadams) July 20, 2024

So what? Deport illegals. Her parents are here legally.



Please tell me you're not that stupid. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 20, 2024

He's doing his best to respond to every one of the 12,000 people who pointed this out.

Legal immigration is good. Wide open borders is bad. I know you know the difference. — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) July 20, 2024

Born to legal immigrant parents. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 20, 2024

Born in America (i.e,. an American citizen) to legal immigrant parents.



What's your point? She's a great example of the people we want to come here.



Ohhhhh....I get it. She's not white, so you assume she's an illegal. You should really work on that racism problem of yours. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) July 20, 2024

She's "brown," so is she really an American? Yes, duh. She was born and raised here.

Nobody dislikes illegal immigrants more than legal immigrants. — Scrub Jay (@DystopiaEsq) July 19, 2024

Wow, it’s almost as if Republicans have an issue with illegal immigration, and not legal immigration. You’re catching on, good job! — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) July 20, 2024

You’re confusing legal to illegal immigration. It’s okay, most low information people do. Have a nice weekend. — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) July 19, 2024

But …

She was born in the United, her parents immigrated, a child of immigrants, shouldn’t endorse haters of immigrants — Esheru (@EsheruKwaku) July 20, 2024

You don't have to hate someone here illegally to want them sent back to where they came from, especially when at least 8 million of them crossed over since Joe Biden took office and rescinded all of Donald Trump's border policies on Day 1. They're not seeking "asylum," and even if they were, they should seek it in the first safe country they reach, whether that's Mexico or somewhere else.

Can you enlighten me please because I see an American talking to Americans. Did you want her to go to her parents’ country and talk to people there? What the fuck am I missing? — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 20, 2024

You think people who came legally or whose parents came here legally, don't have a right to be pissed at all the people trying their luck through the back door? — Emily Santanberg (@ESantanberg) July 19, 2024

Did her parents come here legally and are they citizens? Her father is a lecturer at San Diego State University's Department of Aerospace Engineering, while her mother is a marine molecular biologist and Provost at the University of California, San Diego.



Pretty sure they are. — Alix (@Alix__in_LA) July 19, 2024

Think of all the brain surgeons and engineers crossing the border illegally so they can pick vegetables, according to the Democrats.

Being a legal immigrant means you a need to let everyone in the world illegally come to your country I guess — shako (@shakoistsLog) July 20, 2024

Legal immigrant parents or illegal immigrant parents?



There is a difference — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 20, 2024

Final word from the original poster:

Irrelevant — Londoner (@londoner231) July 20, 2024

White supremacy should be made irrelevant — Esheru (@EsheruKwaku) July 20, 2024

There it is … white supremacy. Haven't you heard? That's old and retired. It's Christian nationalism now.

***