Breaking: Israel Retaliates for Houthi Drone Strike

And? Usha Vance Gives Speech to Crowd Holding ‘Mass Deportations Now’

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 20, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

One of the highlights of the Republican National Convention was seeing Usha Vance introducing vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, her husband. But would you look at this blatant example of cognitive dissonance? Vance, who is Indian-American, spoke before a convention filled with people holding signs reading, "Mass Deportation Now."

Sixty-six thousand likes for a post that purposefully omitted the word "legal." Yes, Vance was born in America to a mother and father who immigrated here legally from India. LEGALLY.

He's doing his best to respond to every one of the 12,000 people who pointed this out.

She's "brown," so is she really an American? Yes, duh. She was born and raised here.

But …

You don't have to hate someone here illegally to want them sent back to where they came from, especially when at least 8 million of them crossed over since Joe Biden took office and rescinded all of Donald Trump's border policies on Day 1. They're not seeking "asylum," and even if they were, they should seek it in the first safe country they reach, whether that's Mexico or somewhere else.

Think of all the brain surgeons and engineers crossing the border illegally so they can pick vegetables, according to the Democrats.

Final word from the original poster:

There it is … white supremacy. Haven't you heard? That's old and retired. It's Christian nationalism now.

***

