Gold Star Families From Abbey Gate Remind Biden Service Members Were Killed on His Watch

After Rep. Michael Waltz told the story of Donald Trump spending six hours with the families of those service members killed by a suicide bomber during President Biden's "successful" withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Republican National Convention hosted the Gold Star families, who named the names who those whom Biden never has.

Powerful moment here at the RNC, as the Gold Star families of service members killed at Abbey Gate during the Afghanistan withdrawal come out to a standing ovation and chants of USA! USA!

Before they came out, RNC played a heart wrenching video detailing their stories. pic.twitter.com/OX4f6So9yo — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 18, 2024

A reminder, during the debate last month, President Biden falsely claimed he has had no military deaths during his administration. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 18, 2024

Trump is getting emotional listening to the Gold Star families right now. — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) July 18, 2024

The parents of Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez read the names of all 13 men and women who were killed in the attack on Abbey Gate in Afghanistan:



"[Biden] has never said their names out loud...so Alicia and I are hear to say the names of all 13 service members who lost their… pic.twitter.com/1TE3JtqmEW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2024

… who lost their lives at Abbey Gate."

MSDNC cut away from the RNC convention just as Gold Star families of the 13 heroes killed in Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal were speaking of Biden's abject failure to lead.



Instead, they had DNC Chair Jaime Harrison on — cracking jokes.



These people are SICK. pic.twitter.com/8Rkhfy95xJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

