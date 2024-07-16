Sen. Ted Cruz Names the Names of Those Killed by Illegal Immigrants

A Grieving Mother Brought the RNC to Tears with Story of Losing Her...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

If you remember back to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, where Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shamed him into saying the name of "Lincoln" Riley. Biden was angry that he was forced to talk about it, and even apologized on MSNBC the next day for referring to her alleged killer, a Venezuelan national here illegally, as an "illegal."

Sen. Ted Cruz gave a speech at the Republican National Convention focused solely on the border. And he named names of women killed by illegal immigrants, one who'd been deported five times.

***

