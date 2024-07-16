Sen. Ted Cruz Names the Names of Those Killed by Illegal Immigrants

If you remember back to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, where Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shamed him into saying the name of "Lincoln" Riley. Biden was angry that he was forced to talk about it, and even apologized on MSNBC the next day for referring to her alleged killer, a Venezuelan national here illegally, as an "illegal."
Sen. Ted Cruz gave a speech at the Republican National Convention focused solely on the border. And he named names of women killed by illegal immigrants, one who'd been deported five times.
Senator Ted Cruz delivers GUT-WRENCHING litany of lives lost due to Joe Biden's border crisis:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2024
"EVERY. DAMN. DAY!"
"It happened because Democrats cynically decided they wanted votes from illegals MORE than they wanted to protect our children!" pic.twitter.com/Mmw82K7LKt
Never before has an election mattered so much.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 17, 2024
We are facing an invasion on our southern border.
It is time to vote Joe Biden out to secure our borders, enforce our laws, protect our children, and make America great again! pic.twitter.com/TiHhonyUpH
This should make your blood boil:— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 17, 2024
“Every day, Americans are dying, murdered, assaulted, raped by illegal immigrants that the Democrats have released…this is evil, and this is wrong, and this is happening every damn day.” - Senator @TedCruz
pic.twitter.com/Ou99a8J95b
Vote. We need to overwhelm to overcome the fraud.— PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) July 17, 2024
Thanks Ted. Keep fighting for what’s right.— 𝚄𝚗𝚔𝚗𝚘𝚠𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚘𝚝 (@UnknownPatri0t) July 17, 2024
Great speech! Proud to be a Texan.— Amy (@AmyPatriot1) July 17, 2024
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member