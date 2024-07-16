Sen. Ted Cruz Names the Names of Those Killed by Illegal Immigrants

If you remember back to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, where Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shamed him into saying the name of "Lincoln" Riley. Biden was angry that he was forced to talk about it, and even apologized on MSNBC the next day for referring to her alleged killer, a Venezuelan national here illegally, as an "illegal."

Sen. Ted Cruz gave a speech at the Republican National Convention focused solely on the border. And he named names of women killed by illegal immigrants, one who'd been deported five times.

Senator Ted Cruz delivers GUT-WRENCHING litany of lives lost due to Joe Biden's border crisis:



"EVERY. DAMN. DAY!"



"It happened because Democrats cynically decided they wanted votes from illegals MORE than they wanted to protect our children!" pic.twitter.com/Mmw82K7LKt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2024

Never before has an election mattered so much.



We are facing an invasion on our southern border.



It is time to vote Joe Biden out to secure our borders, enforce our laws, protect our children, and make America great again! pic.twitter.com/TiHhonyUpH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 17, 2024

This should make your blood boil:



“Every day, Americans are dying, murdered, assaulted, raped by illegal immigrants that the Democrats have released…this is evil, and this is wrong, and this is happening every damn day.” - Senator @TedCruz



pic.twitter.com/Ou99a8J95b — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 17, 2024

