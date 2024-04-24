Hillary Clinton Spreads Rachel Maddow's Story of Ending Lunch Breaks for Child Workers

There was a big fuss back in March when Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders "rolled back" child labor laws, letting children younger than 16 get jobs. Now child labor is back in the news, and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has got Hillary Clinton all upset about Republicans ending lunch breaks for child workers. We like how the headline is screen-captured without any information about when or where it's from.

Why are elected Republicans becoming indistinguishable from villains in a Charles Dickens novel?https://t.co/u7Q6eHAXaD pic.twitter.com/97p6BZ2GhP — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 23, 2024

Steve Benen writes for Maddow's blog:

It’s been difficult to keep up with the number of Republican efforts in recent years to roll back child labor laws. The Guardian reported in the fall that GOP policymakers at the state level “have led efforts to roll back child labor protections, with bills introduced in at least 16 states.” To be sure, not all of the measures are identical. In some states, Republicans want to scrap age verification requirements for employers. In other states, they want minors to be able to serve alcohol. A Washington Post report last year noted some state GOP officials also eyed proposals to allow kids as young as 14 to “work certain jobs in meatpacking plants and shield businesses from civil liability if a child laborer is sickened.” Evidently, related efforts are underway again this year, and this NoLa.com report out of Louisiana stood out as especially striking.

Yeah, striking.

The Louisiana bill that Hillary is tweeting about here ends mandatory 30 meal periods for minors working shifts that are only 5 hours or less.



It mandates a meal period for work periods that are over 5 hours.



Here's the full text of the bill which was written by… https://t.co/e1Aw73q6zl pic.twitter.com/3qvXqbVNhA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 24, 2024

Of course, Clinton locked down replies.

Why ask a question if you don’t allow responses simpleton? https://t.co/2GiiVVU1za — Deplorable Charlie (@CBOhio62) April 24, 2024

We don’t have child workers, Hillary. https://t.co/lUWCGqL6lJ — Dustin Alexander 🇺🇸 (@LuadzersDustin) April 23, 2024

Why do you continually lie? Is it because you’ve nothing if you can’t turn something into a lie? https://t.co/PYFwbICTV2 — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) April 24, 2024

I can't believe Hillary Clinton is trying to deceive the general public — Sam Bucca (@OTAllstar) April 24, 2024

When I was a teenager I never took a break for my 3-5 hour shifts. If you aren't disabled or injured, do you really need a break for a 4 hour shift? Its not that long. Why is everyone so soft? — Brooke (@brookiebrooke30) April 24, 2024

Kids don't want to go to work after school and be forced to clock out and sit down for 30 minutes, and clock back in to finish their five hour shift. Hillary is as ignorant as ever, always #OutOfTouch with regular folks. — Connie Hair (@ConnieHair) April 24, 2024

My GD works at a fast food business in TN. During school,she’s usually scheduled from 4-8:30/9. This particular business has 1 hr lunch periods. So two hours after she arrives, she has to take an hour break then return for two more hours. She’d rather have a short break and the $ — mjhubbard🇺🇸HOLD CHINA ACCOUNTABLE (@mjhubbard1) April 24, 2024

Five full hours without a half-hour lunch break … positively Dickensian.

Why do Democrats want to keep teens from working to earn some money?

