Poll Shows the Democrat Base Is Unmarried Women
Squatter in Detroit Explains How She's Put a Lot of Work and Money...
WUT? Days After Gutting Title IX, Biden Says Trump Has Taken Women’s Rights...
In an Example of a Complete Lack of Self Awareness, Chris Christie...
New York Magazine Profiles Will Stancil, 'One of Politics Twitter's Most Inescapable Power...
DEADLY DEI: UCLA Med School Docs Say 'Obesity' Is a Slur, Weight Loss...
Biden Simp Harry Sisson Says Biden's Ban on TikTok Will Hurt Black-Owned Businesses
Prosecutors in Trump’s New York Trial Prove Their Witness is a Lying 'Pecker'...
Rep. AOC Wants to Know Where Are the Journalists on the Mass Graves...
'Redacting Reality': WH Transcript Runs Cover After Joe 'Ron Burgundy' Biden's Teleprompte...
FOX News: President Biden Forgives Violinist's $250,000 Student Loan
Paging Dr. Freud: Biden's Slip of the Tongue Is the MOST Honest Thing...
Try Not to Roll Your Eyes at the United Nations' New Ally in...
NYU Protester Describes the Ordeal of Her Arrest, Assumes Cops Are White Supremacists

Hillary Clinton Spreads Rachel Maddow's Story of Ending Lunch Breaks for Child Workers

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on April 24, 2024
ABC News

There was a big fuss back in March when Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders "rolled back" child labor laws, letting children younger than 16 get jobs. Now child labor is back in the news, and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has got Hillary Clinton all upset about Republicans ending lunch breaks for child workers. We like how the headline is screen-captured without any information about when or where it's from. 

Advertisement

Steve Benen writes for Maddow's blog:

It’s been difficult to keep up with the number of Republican efforts in recent years to roll back child labor laws. The Guardian reported in the fall that GOP policymakers at the state level “have led efforts to roll back child labor protections, with bills introduced in at least 16 states.”

To be sure, not all of the measures are identical. In some states, Republicans want to scrap age verification requirements for employers. In other states, they want minors to be able to serve alcohol. A Washington Post report last year noted some state GOP officials also eyed proposals to allow kids as young as 14 to “work certain jobs in meatpacking plants and shield businesses from civil liability if a child laborer is sickened.”

Evidently, related efforts are underway again this year, and this NoLa.com report out of Louisiana stood out as especially striking.

Yeah, striking.

Recommended

Prosecutors in Trump’s New York Trial Prove Their Witness is a Lying 'Pecker' Who Faked Evidence
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Of course, Clinton locked down replies.

Advertisement

Five full hours without a half-hour lunch break … positively Dickensian.

Why do Democrats want to keep teens from working to earn some money?

***


Tags: HILLARY CLINTON MSNBC RACHEL MADDOW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Prosecutors in Trump’s New York Trial Prove Their Witness is a Lying 'Pecker' Who Faked Evidence
Aaron Walker
Squatter in Detroit Explains How She's Put a Lot of Work and Money Into a House That Isn't Hers
Brett T.
Rep. AOC Wants to Know Where Are the Journalists on the Mass Graves in Gaza?
Brett T.
WUT? Days After Gutting Title IX, Biden Says Trump Has Taken Women’s Rights Back 160 Years
Amy Curtis
DEADLY DEI: UCLA Med School Docs Say 'Obesity' Is a Slur, Weight Loss a 'Hopeless Endeavor'
Amy Curtis
Poll Shows the Democrat Base Is Unmarried Women
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Prosecutors in Trump’s New York Trial Prove Their Witness is a Lying 'Pecker' Who Faked Evidence Aaron Walker
Advertisement