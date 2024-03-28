Rob Reiner Says Taylor Swift Could Single-Handedly Save American Democracy

Righteous Anger Boils Over as NYPD Union Tells City Council NOT to Attend...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on March 28, 2024
Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File

There was a time when feminists were shaming singer Taylor Swift for staying silent about politics. The Daily Beast and Marie Claire both published pieces on the importance of Swift joining the #Resistance movement. Unlike Katy Perry, who knocked on doors for Hillary Clinton, Swift kept her political views to herself. Here's Marie Claire:

Politico asked if it was OK that Swift stayed silent about politics:

Now TDS sufferer Rob Reiner is begging Swift to endorse Joe Biden and save American democracy:

"She would virtually single-handedly save American democracy." Well, she was TIME Magazine's Person of the Year in 2023, and her Eras tour is making bank. She appears nightly before thousands of "Swifties" and yet doesn't endorse Biden from the stage. How could she betray her country like that?

There's a Photoshopped image going around of Swift wearing a "Nope" T-shirt. What more does he want?

It's Swift's patriotic duty to save America by ordering her massive army of Swifties to vote for Biden. That alone would tip the balance.

Reiner sounds worried.

***

