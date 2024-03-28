Rob Reiner Says Taylor Swift Could Single-Handedly Save American Democracy

There was a time when feminists were shaming singer Taylor Swift for staying silent about politics. The Daily Beast and Marie Claire both published pieces on the importance of Swift joining the #Resistance movement. Unlike Katy Perry, who knocked on doors for Hillary Clinton, Swift kept her political views to herself. Here's Marie Claire:

Advertisement

We're still waiting for an explanation of Taylor Swift's decision to remain apolitical during the 2016 election. #Reputationhttps://t.co/s69OdERtc7 — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) November 14, 2017

Politico asked if it was OK that Swift stayed silent about politics:

One of the world’s biggest pop stars doesn’t want to talk about politics. Is that OK?https://t.co/QagtGsbGte via @politicomag pic.twitter.com/UIt0Ng4Z8a — POLITICO (@politico) December 7, 2017

Now TDS sufferer Rob Reiner is begging Swift to endorse Joe Biden and save American democracy:

I’m in the midst of shooting a sequel to This is Spinal Tap. As much as I’d like Taylor Swift to do a cameo in the film, I’d give anything for her to endorse Joe Biden. She would virtually single handedly save American Democracy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 28, 2024

"She would virtually single-handedly save American democracy." Well, she was TIME Magazine's Person of the Year in 2023, and her Eras tour is making bank. She appears nightly before thousands of "Swifties" and yet doesn't endorse Biden from the stage. How could she betray her country like that?

There's a Photoshopped image going around of Swift wearing a "Nope" T-shirt. What more does he want?

I don’t know who needs to hear this but if your vote is pending based on whoever Taylor Swift tells you to vote for maybe sit this one out. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) March 28, 2024

America isn’t a Democracy.



If Rob Reiner wasn’t consumed by his TDS he’d know that.



And Taylor Swift can’t save Joe Biden from his catastrophic results.



Prices are 19% higher, wages are 5% lower and 7 million illegals have invaded.



That’s what Americans actually care about. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 28, 2024

Lmfao - the desperation is HILARIOUS — Emily (@Emme0703) March 28, 2024

With her bad choices in relationships, why do you think this choice would be any different 🤔 — 🌙 dandy ✝️ (@kdandy888) March 28, 2024

Imagine thinking Biden was the solution to anything. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) March 28, 2024

Swift does have a bad habit of choosing the wrong guy. — Dr Octothorpe (@octothorpe_dr) March 28, 2024

Are you … fan girling? — FerfeLaBat (@FerfeLaBat) March 28, 2024

This tweet reads like an excerpt of dialogue from Spinal Tap 2. — Vinny D'Agostino (@proofofwork1) March 28, 2024

I respect Taylor for her success but I could give a rip how she votes. — JC (@LCFiasco) March 28, 2024

"Republicans buy sneakers too." - Michael Jordan.



Swifty would be wise to remember this wisdom from the GOAT. Republicans listen to music too Rob. — Robert White (@lagatorvii) March 28, 2024

Advertisement

I don't think 14 year old girls can vote Rob. — Rich Rosmando (@WagtheDogPromo) March 28, 2024

You’re a clown — Try That In a Small Town (@nicnackodiak) March 28, 2024

It's Swift's patriotic duty to save America by ordering her massive army of Swifties to vote for Biden. That alone would tip the balance.

Reiner sounds worried.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



