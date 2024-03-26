Sen. Brian Schatz: The Public Deserves to Know How Trump Just Increased His Net Worth by Billions

"Trump is broke" was trending on X as a deadline loomed for Donald Trump to come up with a $454 million bond so that he could appeal his case. Talking heads on CNN suggested that he sell Mar-a-Lago to make up about half of the money. New York Attorney General Letitia James had already started the paperwork on seizing Trump's assets, including the Seven Springs golf course.
But then the New York Court of Appeals stepped in at the last minute and reduced the bond to $175 million, and gave Trump an additional 10 days to come up with the cash.
Trump's net worth just shot up around $4 billion as he took Truth Social public.
BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump just increased his net worth by $4 Billion as Truth Social has gone public. He is now worth $6.5 billion per Bloomberg.— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 26, 2024
I guess you gotta retire that "Poor Don" and #DonPoorleone and #TrumpIsBroke stuff.
That has to stick in their craw. pic.twitter.com/JqyqhhAgCM
Trump’s media stock has officially gone public as $DJT and the value has skyrocketed up 50% on its first day, now with a $15 billion market cap.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 26, 2024
Since Trump owns 58% of the company— he is now about $8 billion richer.
So much for Letitia James and the corrupt Biden Admin trying…
Sen. Brian Schatz says that if it's true that Trump's net worth has shot up by billions of dollars, the public deserves a "detailed and transparent" explanation.
If it is true that Donald Trump’s net worth just increased by more than a billion dollars the public deserves to know why. This is likely the biggest financial windfall for a politician in world history, so it requires a detailed and transparent explanation.— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 25, 2024
Benny Johnson just explained it — Trump took his media company public. There's your detailed and transparent explanation.
How about you just cry about it?— JWF (@JammieWF) March 26, 2024
You guys are funny.— Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) March 26, 2024
Members of the House and Senate make tons of Money off stocks all the time.
President Trump Actually helps build a company and it goes public and he makes a ton off the stock and you demand an investigation
You sir are a pic.twitter.com/sxQDAV5i5h
If you stepped outside of your bubble, you would know that his platform Truth Social just went from private to public.— StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) March 25, 2024
How do stonks work?!— Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) March 25, 2024
US Senator from Hawaii and has know idea what an IPO does— David (@Davo0820) March 26, 2024
He had stocks and the price went up. Hope this detailed explanation helps.— Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) March 26, 2024
A company he owns went public— Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) March 26, 2024
There. A full and transparent explanation in 6 words
After we see why Joe is involved in 20 shell companies— Faye (@Fayevalentino2) March 26, 2024
Is Schatz being serious here? It was all over the news. There's no detailed explanation needed. Now explain how so many members of Congress became millionaires on a taxpayer's salary.
***
