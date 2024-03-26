Coward! Biden Press Secretary Hangs Up On Radio Hosts When They Pose Actual...
Sen. Brian Schatz: The Public Deserves to Know How Trump Just Increased His Net Worth by Billions

Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on March 26, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

"Trump is broke" was trending on X as a deadline loomed for Donald Trump to come up with a $454 million bond so that he could appeal his case. Talking heads on CNN suggested that he sell Mar-a-Lago to make up about half of the money. New York Attorney General Letitia James had already started the paperwork on seizing Trump's assets, including the Seven Springs golf course.

But then the New York Court of Appeals stepped in at the last minute and reduced the bond to $175 million, and gave Trump an additional 10 days to come up with the cash.

Trump's net worth just shot up around $4 billion as he took Truth Social public.

Trump’s media stock has officially gone public as $DJT and the value has skyrocketed up 50% on its first day, now with a $15 billion market cap.

Since Trump owns 58% of the company— he is now about $8 billion richer. 

So much for Letitia James and the corrupt Biden Admin trying to bankrupt Teflon Don.

The man is unstoppable.

Sen. Brian Schatz says that if it's true that Trump's net worth has shot up by billions of dollars, the public deserves a "detailed and transparent" explanation. 

Benny Johnson just explained it — Trump took his media company public. There's your detailed and transparent explanation.

Is Schatz being serious here? It was all over the news. There's no detailed explanation needed.  Now explain how so many members of Congress became millionaires on a taxpayer's salary.

***

