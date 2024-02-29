Big Shift: White House Calls for Sanctuary Cities to Cooperate With ICE

Donald Trump at Border Confirms He Spoke to Laken Riley's Parents
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 29, 2024
Meme screenshot

Remember the "Abolish ICE" movement? In 2018, Democrats even presented a bill on the House floor calling for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen wearing an "Abolish ICE" hat. And in 2021, President Joe Biden was heckled at a car rally with protesters calling him to close private detention centers and abolish ICE. "I agree with you. I’m working on it, man. Give me another five days,” Biden said.

It's been a long five days, and Fox News is reporting that perhaps Biden has had a change of heart. Now the White House is calling for sanctuary cities to cooperate with ICE. Adam Shaw reports:

The White House is calling for "sanctuary" cities and jurisdictions across the U.S. to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in turning over criminal illegal immigrants for deportation, just as there is renewed scrutiny over such policies in the wake of several high-profile crimes committed by illegal immigrants who had previously been released by local law enforcement despite pleas from ICE.

Sanctuary cities either limit or outright forbid law enforcement from honoring ICE detainers, which are requests from the agency that ICE be notified ahead of their release from state custody and allowed to transfer illegal immigrant criminals into custody. This week it was revealed by ICE that the alleged killer of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley was previously arrested in New York City, but that he was released before ICE could issue a detainer.

So we should just forget about the whole abolish ICE movement?

Lefty Journalist Lets the Cat Out of the Bag, Says What He REALLY Thinks About the US Constitution
Coucy
Would you look at this:


