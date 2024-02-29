Big Shift: White House Calls for Sanctuary Cities to Cooperate With ICE

Remember the "Abolish ICE" movement? In 2018, Democrats even presented a bill on the House floor calling for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen wearing an "Abolish ICE" hat. And in 2021, President Joe Biden was heckled at a car rally with protesters calling him to close private detention centers and abolish ICE. "I agree with you. I’m working on it, man. Give me another five days,” Biden said.

It's been a long five days, and Fox News is reporting that perhaps Biden has had a change of heart. Now the White House is calling for sanctuary cities to cooperate with ICE. Adam Shaw reports:

The White House is calling for "sanctuary" cities and jurisdictions across the U.S. to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in turning over criminal illegal immigrants for deportation, just as there is renewed scrutiny over such policies in the wake of several high-profile crimes committed by illegal immigrants who had previously been released by local law enforcement despite pleas from ICE. … Sanctuary cities either limit or outright forbid law enforcement from honoring ICE detainers, which are requests from the agency that ICE be notified ahead of their release from state custody and allowed to transfer illegal immigrant criminals into custody. This week it was revealed by ICE that the alleged killer of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley was previously arrested in New York City, but that he was released before ICE could issue a detainer.

So we should just forget about the whole abolish ICE movement?

Desperation is always a bad look. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 29, 2024

It’s that thing that isn’t happening! — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) February 28, 2024

Pandering for votes. — Sandra Thompson (@mumthomp) February 28, 2024

Biden knows his audience. Partisans will now claim he's doing something about the border and continue to blame the GOP for all problems there. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 29, 2024

Election year. — Michael Nutt (@Sonnysonnumber1) February 28, 2024

Wait, you mean Congress doesn't have to pass a massive spending bill that pretends to secure the border in order for Biden to do this? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) February 29, 2024

Too little, too late, Joey. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) February 29, 2024

But the Statue of Liberty? — Jim Eagle (@jackrandall69) February 29, 2024

Just until the election. — Madras Trichy (@MadrasTrichy) February 29, 2024

I remember when Kamala tried to compare ICE to the klan. What a difference an election race makes. — Brandon McGinnis🇺🇸 (@beezleymcg730) February 28, 2024

Hoping no one notices that this long time left wing policy gets people killed.



I have it on good authority that diversity is our strength. — GoneViking (@GoneViking1) February 29, 2024

Why does the President of the United States have to ask for the law to be followed? — Chicago Dissident (@312_773) February 29, 2024

These guys don’t give a shit. It’s just polling bad. Politicians are scum of the Earth. — Marni 🦅🇺🇸 (@MK4USA) February 29, 2024

Would you look at this:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's still a firm supporter of sanctuary policies, and criticized New York Mayor Eric Adams' new proposal to water down his city's rules preventing cooperation with Homeland Security on deportation detainer requests. https://t.co/JZzM2v8Sep — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 29, 2024





