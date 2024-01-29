New York Times Discovers Southerners Have Gas Stations With Restaurants Attached

Elmo From 'Sesame Street' Checks in to See How Everyone Is Doing
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 29, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Here's some breaking news from the New York Times: a new photography book serves up proof that Southerners will often grab a mean and get gas at the same place.

We're not all Southerners here at Twitchy, and we'd heard of this phenomenon before. There are these things called Truck Stops, but it goes beyond that. This book shows photos of gas stations with restaurants attached, or restaurants with gas stations attached.

We know, we were shocked too.

They didn't … they looked at pictures in a book.

To be fair, this is probably news to New York Times subscribers.

***

