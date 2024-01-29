New York Times Discovers Southerners Have Gas Stations With Restaurants Attached

Here's some breaking news from the New York Times: a new photography book serves up proof that Southerners will often grab a mean and get gas at the same place.

We're not all Southerners here at Twitchy, and we'd heard of this phenomenon before. There are these things called Truck Stops, but it goes beyond that. This book shows photos of gas stations with restaurants attached, or restaurants with gas stations attached.

We know, we were shocked too.

NYT has discovered Gas Stations that serve food. pic.twitter.com/zwkh6TeW02 — Paul M. Cuenin (@P_M_Cu) January 29, 2024

WaWa is right there — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 29, 2024

The best breakfast you'll ever get in my neighborhood is at a local gas station — Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) January 29, 2024

Would love to see one of these journalists stand in line at Weaver D’s and have Weaver yell at them when they got to the front for not knowing their order and asking questions about the menu — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 29, 2024

Best fried chicken and biscuits are at our local gas station. — Stacey Celebrates Traditions (@SunlightShine55) January 29, 2024

And the novel thing is all the merchandise isn’t locked up — PadrePlyo (@PadrePlyo) January 29, 2024

“Restorative community rest stops” — Luke (@LuketheLawyer1) January 29, 2024

"Southerners" means anything south of Staten Island... — Bob, east coast Bruin (@TuneMan7761) January 29, 2024

When New Yorkers venture into the country they live in...and are astonished. Wonder what they would think of Buccees — Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) January 29, 2024

Wait till they discover some of the best fried chicken ever is in rural gas stations… 🤯 — Rando (@JusAnotherRando) January 29, 2024

Best fried chicken: I-85 Billy Graham Pkwy, Charlotte NC Exxon. — Riffle (@LeonKeithly) January 29, 2024

Surprised they were able to find their way out of Manhattan. And lived to tell about it. — Excuses And Accusations 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇳🇴 (@Polar_Ablation) January 29, 2024

They didn't … they looked at pictures in a book.

My son’s friend worked on a movie set in Louisiana, near New Orleans. He came home and told us Louisiana has better food at gas stations than California has in its first restaurants. — Mr. Greg (@Greg4114) January 29, 2024

Upstate New York has Stewart's Shops, hands down the best such places I have been. Get out of the city once in a while guys, jeepers. — Mayo Monkey Supreme (@CoeurAuJus) January 29, 2024

They act like they're David Attenborough out here documenting wildlife. — Cheryl 👩🏼‍💻🇺🇸 #GoDawgs (@ShadowShook) January 29, 2024

NYT: "it's a bodega...with a gas station?" pic.twitter.com/mU2lKKvOKb — 🌻⚙️⚓ Bob, Engineer, Pusher of Paper (@NavMechEng) January 29, 2024

This is how out of touch they are. — Alexander the Not So Great (@Jorjgasm) January 29, 2024

Need to head down to the “restorative community rest stop” to pick up my Hunt Brothers pizza — BlueYodeler (@BYodeler) January 29, 2024

Wait until they come to the Midwest and find @KwikTrip ! — MJFII 🇺🇸 (@Tpr1409) January 29, 2024

Took this long? We actually wear shoes as well. — Chris Broussard (@ChrisBroussard7) January 29, 2024

They've been saying for years that bodegas are unique to New York so it's understandable that this is new to them. — Karl Dandleton (@Phanatic1a) January 29, 2024

Rudy's is going to blow their mind. — Rickard_Rowan 🇸🇴 (@Rickard_Rowan) January 29, 2024

To be fair, this is probably news to New York Times subscribers.

