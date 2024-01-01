Nice Dinghy: People Mock Iran's Warship
UNRWA: While the World Celebrates New Year, Gaza Strip Is Crowded With Displacement

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 01, 2024
Twitchy

Last month, CNN asked UNRWA Director Thomas White was asked about claims that Palestinian schools funded by UNRWA teach hatred of Jews. Reportedly, one young Israeli hostage was held captive in the attic of the home of a UNRWA teacher. White immediately changed the subject to bags of flour:

Anything associated with the United Nations should be immediately dismissed. On December 31, UNRWA noted that while most of the world was participating in New Year's celebrations (interrupted by pro-Hamas demonstrators as in New York), the streets of the southern Gaza Strip were "crowded with displacement."

"Some people did something."

Germany recently cut off all foreign aid money to UNRWA because they saw that UNRWA was complicit with Hamas. As with so many freelance journalists, UNRWA is a little bit too "embedded" with Hamas — maybe they could use their connections to tell Hamas to surrender and give up the hostages.

***

