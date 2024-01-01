UNRWA: While the World Celebrates New Year, Gaza Strip Is Crowded With Displacement

Last month, CNN asked UNRWA Director Thomas White was asked about claims that Palestinian schools funded by UNRWA teach hatred of Jews. Reportedly, one young Israeli hostage was held captive in the attic of the home of a UNRWA teacher. White immediately changed the subject to bags of flour:

CNN: A survivor of Hamas captivity said he was held hostage by an UNRWA teacher. What's UNRWA's response?



UNRWA: I can speak about the flour that UNRWA delivers.



CNN: Does it bother you that an UNRWA teacher held somebody hostage?



UNRWA: Every bag of flour is cross-referenced. pic.twitter.com/pN4MlIvJGF — Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) December 4, 2023

Anything associated with the United Nations should be immediately dismissed. On December 31, UNRWA noted that while most of the world was participating in New Year's celebrations (interrupted by pro-Hamas demonstrators as in New York), the streets of the southern Gaza Strip were "crowded with displacement."

While the world is crowded with New Year's celebrations, the streets of southern📍#GazaStrip are crowded with displacement. pic.twitter.com/YubraXxZmP — UNRWA (@UNRWA) December 31, 2023

I guess we’ll never know — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 31, 2023

Something happened somewhere. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) December 31, 2023

"Some people did something."

It wasn't crowded with displacement on October 6th. — Chris V BC (@Chris_in_VanBC) January 1, 2024

Weird. They seemed so happy on 10-7. Jubilant, even. — Constitutional Minarchist (@Da48990072Davis) January 1, 2024

Nobody knows. It just happened. — Plutarch’s Stepson (@PlutarchStepson) December 31, 2023

What's the deal with this account? Is this a UN-owned account or Hamas-owned? All I see are calls supporting Hamas several times a day. — Amit Regev (@rgvamit) December 31, 2023

Maybe they shouldn't have elected a gang of psychopathic, sadistic war criminals as their government.



Also, #AbolishUNRWA. — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) December 31, 2023

UNRWA is HAMAS



I’ll bet 100 bucks the hostages and Sinwar will be found in one of these 5 places.



A. Unrwa school

B. Unrwa employees home

C. Unrwa hospital

D. Unrwa run refugee camp

E. Unrwa shelter — Avi Shomer (@AviShomer) December 31, 2023

Couldn't happen to a nicer group of people, really. — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) December 31, 2023

They really shouldn’t have attacked Israel. — Viktor Hardarson (@ViktorHardarson) December 31, 2023

If you under the banner of Hamas would 1) not have attacked Israel on Oct 7th, 2) not have stolen aid, 3) refused to give back the hostages, and 4) refused to surrender this would not be an issue. — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) December 31, 2023

So I guess that whole slaughtering Jews thing didn't go over very well. — Joseph Michael (@RegalMill388) December 31, 2023

How much did Hamas pay you for this ad? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) January 1, 2024

Shouldn’t have propped up Hamas, we wouldn’t be here — Juda Lebow MD (@judalebow) January 1, 2024

Then maybe you should not have supported Hamas before and after the 10/7 attacks. — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) January 1, 2024

Your organization needs to be investigated for being complicit to Hamas — Isac (@Isacb2021) January 1, 2024

Germany recently cut off all foreign aid money to UNRWA because they saw that UNRWA was complicit with Hamas. As with so many freelance journalists, UNRWA is a little bit too "embedded" with Hamas — maybe they could use their connections to tell Hamas to surrender and give up the hostages.

