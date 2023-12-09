Author Claims That the United States 'Does Not Have a Right to Exist'

Long-Time Veteran Has Never Seen Scenes Like Those IDF Prisoners in Their Underwear
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 09, 2023

So what are we supposed to do, since it does exist? Author Margaret Kimberley probably explains this in detail in her book, "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents." "Margaret Kimberley gives us an intellectual gem of prophetic fire about all the U.S. presidents and their deep roots in the vicious legacy of white supremacy and predatory capitalism. Such truths seem more than most Americans can bear, though we ignore her words at our own peril!" exclaims Cornel West in a blurb.

The No. 1 response: Why doesn't she leave then?

Oh, she has to fight Zionism.

We're honestly stunned not to see "professor" in her bio.

Kimberley says it has to be done through revolution, which is how the United States was founded in the first place. The issue is never the issue, the issue is revolution.

