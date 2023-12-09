Author Claims That the United States 'Does Not Have a Right to Exist'

So what are we supposed to do, since it does exist? Author Margaret Kimberley probably explains this in detail in her book, "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents." "Margaret Kimberley gives us an intellectual gem of prophetic fire about all the U.S. presidents and their deep roots in the vicious legacy of white supremacy and predatory capitalism. Such truths seem more than most Americans can bear, though we ignore her words at our own peril!" exclaims Cornel West in a blurb.

The U.S. does not have a right to exist. — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) December 8, 2023

The No. 1 response: Why doesn't she leave then?

Then leave, go. Surely there are other countries that would welcome you and where you Would be happier. — Daphne (@gardenstategrl) December 8, 2023

I have to stay here and fight Zionism and other injustices. Thanks anyway. — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) December 9, 2023

Oh, she has to fight Zionism.

No you don’t. You can do that from anywhere. Leave. — FreedomKat1974 (@FreedomKiki28) December 9, 2023

Just so everyone is clear … when she says “Zionism” she means “Jews” and when she says “other injustices” she means “white people” or anyone she deems as “white” — Andrew Talbot (@AndrewTalbotUSA) December 9, 2023

Just like Linda Sarsour, you don't have the guts to do it anywhere else but the place you hate, because it's easy to talk smack in a country that allows it.



Poser. — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) December 9, 2023

Well, you could fight Zionism from within Gaza as well. Why are you confining yourself to Brooklyn? — 🇨🇦 Isaac 🇮🇱 (@isaac_s) December 9, 2023

So, you’re going to keep living in and paying taxes to a country that doesn’t have the right to exist, that uses your tax dollars to support another country that doesn’t have the right to exist, until the latter country doesn’t exist?



Care to explain your “logic?” — Dave (@BeatnikDave) December 9, 2023

We're honestly stunned not to see "professor" in her bio.

Yes, we do, and you're thankful for it. This country allows you to live the way you do and spit on everyone around you while you profit from it. Wanna fight Zionism so bad? Wanna be a warrior? Strap on a helmet, and go to the Middle East.



Good luck. — Ligma Johnson (@JohnBoy95_M) December 9, 2023

Hamas does not have the right to exist. — Zionist Value Investor (@benbakhshi) December 9, 2023

Choose very wisely how you go about trying to make the United States not exist. 🇺🇸 — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) December 9, 2023

Really tried of people who live here telling us we don't deserve to exist. — Aaron Mikita (@AaronMikita) December 9, 2023

We used force to ensure that we have a right to exist. If you don’t like it, leave. — Dan Stilwell (@realdanstilwell) December 9, 2023

I don't know what it is but there's definitely some concrete threshold after which something does become ridiculous. — Nadir Muzaffar (@nadirabid) December 9, 2023

Where would you go if it didn’t? — Lani Refiti (@LaniRefiti) December 9, 2023

No doubt another race grifter trying to sell books and make riches via capitalism that wouldn't exist had the settlers not conquered this land. — Based Social Work (@BasedSocialWerk) December 9, 2023

Kimberley says it has to be done through revolution, which is how the United States was founded in the first place. The issue is never the issue, the issue is revolution.

