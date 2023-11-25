Terrorist Apologist Explains the Word 'Terrorism' Is a 'Neo-Colonial Social Construct'
Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry...
Hamas Terrorist Has to Carry Elderly Hostage to the Exchange Van
The Phrase 'Believe Israeli Women' Trends As They Are Overlooked By The Global...
'Constitution Says No.' The Left is FURIOUS Conservatives Are Suing to Stop Racial...
According To 'Vice' Magazine, It Absolutely Matters If You're Black Or White
Hamas Sympathizers Win Hearts and Minds of Black Friday Shoppers
Ted Cruz Drops Receipts on Lefties Unhappy About What He Spotted in Kamala...
Reports: No Americans on 2nd List of Hostages to Be Released (That Hamas...
Local Low Information Voter Very Mad At Trump For Ruining City Run Exclusively...
Hilarious Thread Asks For Pics Of People Sleeping After Thanksgiving Dinner
Mitt Romney Names Who He'd Be 'Happy to Vote For' Instead of Trump...
Twitchy's Black Friday Blowout Sale
‘Absolute Brain Worms’: Social Media Influencer Asks Us To Imagine Being Israeli Kept...

BOMBSHELL: Laura Loomer Says DeSantis Campaign Hired Prostitutes for Campaign Events

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 25, 2023
AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave

First, it's not "prostitutes," it's "sex workers," OK?

None other than Laura Loomer is coming with the receipts to prove this bombshell report that the DeSantis campaign hired sex workers to attend campaign events and entertain donors and investors.

Advertisement

This may be the end of DeSantis forever … if true. We're not counting on it.

Oh, Laura Loomer. She's never been wrong.

It's been almost 24 hours and we haven't heard any bombshells going off.

It's the same Loomer who alleged Casey DeSantis faked her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment for the sympathy vote.

Recommended

Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry For Them (Almost)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

He's been visiting all 99 counties in Iowa with hookers in tow.

If anything, they probably tracked down a caterer or someone who has an OnlyFans account. If we see the receipts, we'll be sure to post them.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60.


Tags: LAURA LOOMER RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry For Them (Almost)
Grateful Calvin
'Constitution Says No.' The Left is FURIOUS Conservatives Are Suing to Stop Racial Discrimination
Chad Felix Greene
Terrorist Apologist Explains the Word 'Terrorism' Is a 'Neo-Colonial Social Construct'
Brett T.
Hamas Terrorist Has to Carry Elderly Hostage to the Exchange Van
Brett T.
Local Low Information Voter Very Mad At Trump For Ruining City Run Exclusively By Democrats for Decades
justmindy
Ted Cruz Drops Receipts on Lefties Unhappy About What He Spotted in Kamala Harris' Thanksgiving Pic
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry For Them (Almost) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement