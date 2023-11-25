BOMBSHELL: Laura Loomer Says DeSantis Campaign Hired Prostitutes for Campaign Events

First, it's not "prostitutes," it's "sex workers," OK?
None other than Laura Loomer is coming with the receipts to prove this bombshell report that the DeSantis campaign hired sex workers to attend campaign events and entertain donors and investors.
BREAKING: BOMBSHELL evidence Ron DeSantis' campaign has been hiring prostitutes and using them at campaign events to entertain donors and investors is about to be unleashed by Laura Loomer— George (@BehizyTweets) November 25, 2023
This may be the end of DeSantis forever if true@LauraLoomer 👀 pic.twitter.com/2UmsWSTRYJ
This may be the end of DeSantis forever … if true. We're not counting on it.
Is this satire?!? Lmfao— Robert Legere (@BelieveInBlopp) November 25, 2023
It's not 😂😂— George (@BehizyTweets) November 25, 2023
His world is about to be torn apart. Laura Loomer is coming with the receipts
Oh, Laura Loomer. She's never been wrong.
It's 10:00...waiting on that evidence still or did I miss it?— Timper 🇺🇸🌵🪷🐊🐘 (@itmatters2me3) November 25, 2023
It's been almost 24 hours and we haven't heard any bombshells going off.
Not a single soul actually believes this.— I Support Ron DeSantis (@SupportDeSantis) November 25, 2023
If the source is psychotic loomer, the story is going to be a lie.— (((Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn))) (@BadtotheBohn) November 25, 2023
It's the same Loomer who alleged Casey DeSantis faked her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment for the sympathy vote.
Hookers give receipts?— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) November 25, 2023
Wow. This is hard to believe. I will need proof.— America is back! (@nancylee2016) November 25, 2023
This is the coolest thing the DeSantis campaign has been accused of. https://t.co/cDhSoGaVOT— Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) November 25, 2023
I've made a decision.— Andy (@Andrew072285) November 25, 2023
This can't be overlooked.
I endorse DeSantis for president of the United States of America.
Where's his next campaign event? #JustCurious— william mcdonnell (@Horsesandstocks) November 25, 2023
He's been visiting all 99 counties in Iowa with hookers in tow.
The fact that anyone pays attention to Laura Loomer is comical.— Vinnie Marano (@VinnieMarano) November 25, 2023
Careful Loomer.— Malcom Jayne (censorship is back, bye blue check) (@aimtomisb3hav3) November 25, 2023
I might start liking the guy.
That's bang for your buck— Clitty Jones (@ClittyJones) November 25, 2023
If anything, they probably tracked down a caterer or someone who has an OnlyFans account. If we see the receipts, we'll be sure to post them.
