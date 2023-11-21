It Looks Like Hamas Sympathizers Still Need to Refine Their AI-Generated Photos

Karine Jean-Pierre Would Put Biden's Stamina Against Anyone, Any Day of the Week
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on November 21, 2023
Twitchy

A couple of weeks ago, our own Gordon K did a post on some heartbreaking photos coming out of Gaza, and yet something was off — like the kid with three arms, or this child with six fingers:

X might ask you to click to see the photo because it's sensitive content.

Gad Saad might be onto something, because here's a poor Palestinian boy with six or so fingers looking heavenward while standing beside who we assume to be his dead mother. Some photographer was in just the right place at just the right time to grab that image.

Look at the photo he managed to find for World Children's Day.

We noticed Hamas didn't release the children it's holding hostage to mark the occasion. We weren't familiar with Jackson Hinkle, but we just checked his timeline, and man are there a lot of Community Notes on his posts.

'No More Climate Change Story Hour?' CNBC Cuts Climate Department Due to Poor Business Interest
Chad Felix Greene
Always photos of children.

They're amazing photos … he should be giving the photographer credit. Is this AP or Reuters?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


