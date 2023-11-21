It Looks Like Hamas Sympathizers Still Need to Refine Their AI-Generated Photos

A couple of weeks ago, our own Gordon K did a post on some heartbreaking photos coming out of Gaza, and yet something was off — like the kid with three arms, or this child with six fingers:

The Zionists are so evil that they are putting “Yahood Juice” in the water causing children to grow six fingers on each of their hands. pic.twitter.com/oCE41Rz1hn — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 4, 2023

X might ask you to click to see the photo because it's sensitive content.

Gad Saad might be onto something, because here's a poor Palestinian boy with six or so fingers looking heavenward while standing beside who we assume to be his dead mother. Some photographer was in just the right place at just the right time to grab that image.

Please subscribe and dontate $3 to him so he could afford the paid version of AI.



The photos he's generating with the free version are embarrassing... pic.twitter.com/fmIptIBiJf — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 21, 2023

Look at the photo he managed to find for World Children's Day.

💔🇵🇸 Today is World Children’s Day… pic.twitter.com/cgjCpp1nPV — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 20, 2023

We noticed Hamas didn't release the children it's holding hostage to mark the occasion. We weren't familiar with Jackson Hinkle, but we just checked his timeline, and man are there a lot of Community Notes on his posts.

Always photos of children.

That must be Six Finger Saadiq and his brother Three Finger Taqi — Sidelock Holmes (@SidelockHolmes) November 21, 2023

Sadly none of his pro Palestine friends are subscribing 😅 — Miss_Mystique007 (@MissMystique007) November 21, 2023

I really want @X @elonmusk to remove his account. He spreads nothing but propaganda and hate. His followers and those paying him are the same. Get rid of them all. — missesmysteries (@missesmysteries) November 21, 2023

Hinkle doesn't care. He does even really care about Gaza. He just wants engagement so get his monetization numbers up. So even if fake, he will just get more people telling him it's fake. — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) November 21, 2023

So obvious too. I can't even imagine what words he was using to get an image like this. — Ryan (@WriteByRyan) November 21, 2023

Soon: "Israel is clearly conducting experiments on Palestinians causing them to grow extra fingers!"



I can't believe people are falling for this... 🙈🙉🙊 — Oron Mozes 🎗️ (@Oronmoz) November 21, 2023

Jackson Hinkle is an embarrassment. I don't know how he is still on this platform. There's probably an entire division of community notes staff just for this human excrement. — THE Suburban Jerk (@SuburbanJerk) November 21, 2023

Just saw another one & wondering is it for real.. pic.twitter.com/RA4108HOgW — Sachin Mahajan (@Essem76) November 21, 2023

The fingers are always a giveaway. — Z (@zpatriot_) November 21, 2023

They're amazing photos … he should be giving the photographer credit. Is this AP or Reuters?

