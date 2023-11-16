Great: Now They're Putting Up Parody Posters Mocking the 'Kidnapped' Posters

Novelist Tweets That Blowing Up the Twin Towers was the Most Principled Thing...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 16, 2023
Various

As you know by now, Hamas sympathizers triggered by the sight of posters of kidnapped Israelis have been tearing them down or otherwise defacing them — and a lot of the perpetrators seem to be college professors. You'd think they'd leave the posters up to show their pride in Hamas fighting back against the oppressor, Israel. But for some reason they don't want the taking of more than 200 hostages, some of them babies, hostage.

At the University of Pennsylvania, they're apparently putting up parody posters mocking the "kidnapped" poster. Using the same colors and layout, this poster alerts readers to a "missing cow." "Please let us know how the cow is," it reads. 

That's rude … they taped one over a recruitment sticker for communists.

Is this supposed to be funny?

***

