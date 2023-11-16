Great: Now They're Putting Up Parody Posters Mocking the 'Kidnapped' Posters

As you know by now, Hamas sympathizers triggered by the sight of posters of kidnapped Israelis have been tearing them down or otherwise defacing them — and a lot of the perpetrators seem to be college professors. You'd think they'd leave the posters up to show their pride in Hamas fighting back against the oppressor, Israel. But for some reason they don't want the taking of more than 200 hostages, some of them babies, hostage.

At the University of Pennsylvania, they're apparently putting up parody posters mocking the "kidnapped" poster. Using the same colors and layout, this poster alerts readers to a "missing cow." "Please let us know how the cow is," it reads.

University of Pennsylvania - a series of posters mocking kidnapped Israelis and comparing hostage victims to cows were spotted all over campus.



We have no words regarding the cess pool of Jew hatred that has infested UPenn under the failed leadership of President Liz Magill. pic.twitter.com/SNIyz8ark8 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 16, 2023

U Penn encourages anti semitism it’s baked into its woke curriculum - wealthy privileged kids cosplaying as the oppressed — DCLawyer (@Zuk_DC) November 16, 2023

For real, how can people do that? I don’t get it — Deanik_k ✨ (@Deanik_k) November 16, 2023

The Ivy League has created a generation of moral bankruptcy. — Élie Ashery (@ElieAshery) November 16, 2023

I'm not saying it was Nazis, but it was Nazis — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) November 16, 2023

And no one's tearing these down... I guess it's more woke to mock the hostages than to honor them — Six Fiftyfive (@six_fiftyfive) November 16, 2023

@Penn - you’ve got some classy students at your school, probably all on scholarship too — WatchTheMess (@WatchTheMess) November 16, 2023

Fire Liz Magill. Every student caught putting these out, kicked out. No other solution. — Adam Jaffe (@Adam_Jaffe21) November 16, 2023

Frankly. I don’t understand where all this antisemitism comes from. I am appalled — jorodu (@jorodu) November 16, 2023

Everyday is a new low, a disgusting level of sickness in the minds of hateful college students. — Ken Stolman (@KenStolman) November 16, 2023

There’s such a level of emotional depravity - they’re not salvageable people. — KatyCourt (@nyckatyc) November 16, 2023

That's rude … they taped one over a recruitment sticker for communists.

Parents of Jewish kids need to stop sending their children to these antisemitic factories. Only thing that will result in change is crippling their funding. — Common Sense (@Common_Sense555) November 16, 2023

Is this supposed to be funny?

