Marc Lamont Hill Reminds Us That History Didn't Begin on October 7

In 2018, Marc Lamont Hill did the impossible by making his employer CNN enforce some standards — they gave him the boot after he used the genocidal slogan, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Let's be clear: "from the river to the sea" is an open call for Israel's destruction, echoing the most extreme, violent, and hateful elements in the Arab-Israeli conflict. @marclamonthill's comments are unworthy of a leading news network like @CNN. pic.twitter.com/8KnxxIE4oi — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) November 29, 2018

He doubled down with a lengthy thread, but no one with half a brain was buying it.

Now Lamont Hill is back calling for a ceasefire; i.e., a pause by the IDF so that Hamas can regroup and perpetrate another October 7. If anything, people have blocked October 7 out of their minds — keep in mind that none of these worldwide demonstrations would be happening if Hamas hadn't paraglided into Israel and began slaughtering innocent civilians, including young people at an outdoor rave. Hamas broke the ceasefire, and now it's paying the price.

At a protest in Philly this week, @CUNY professor @marclamonthill defended Hamas, saying "history didn't start on October 7" and demanding a ceasefire (i.e., Hamas's continued existence).

He also claimed the Palestinian people have been "catching hell for over 100 years" (even… pic.twitter.com/z71Tu4AilD — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 2, 2023

American universities sure do love them some antisemites. Lamont Hill responded:

Yes. I called for a ceasefire. That’s not an endorsement of Hamas. It’s a call for peace. And no, history really didn’t begin on October 7. We must actually study the full past to properly understand (and avoid repeating) what led to that awful event, and the resulting crisis. https://t.co/naHLIEc0Ia — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 2, 2023

We know what led to that "awful event" and the "resulting crisis" — Hamas wanting Jews dead.

STFU — JWF (@JammieWF) November 3, 2023

This is anti-semitism disguised as “academic understanding”…but your statement is still a subtle endorsement of Hamas. Don’t try to hide, just say it. — Kevin W Spencer, PhD (@HocusFocusEd) November 4, 2023

Even CNN thought this guy was too toxic to have on air.

Yeah, it’s an endorsement of Hamas. — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) November 3, 2023

There was a ceasefire and Hamas broke it on Oct 7, genius. — occam123 (@occam123_) November 4, 2023

So your saying they had it coming?



Interesting — Larry Bernard (@karasoth) November 2, 2023

Yes! We believe you, just like we believe the rest of those that chant “free Palestine” and “from the river..” we believe you just like the rest of you calling for a “ceasefire”. We know what they mean… we know exactly what you mean. — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) November 2, 2023

Yes if there was no history here the ceasefire would make perfect sense. But history tells us that the last thing that makes sense is to give Hamas autonomy to regroup and rearm. This is literally the lesson of the attack, it’s the thing which was proven to be a grave error. — gfodor.id (@gfodor) November 4, 2023

A ceasefire? Hamas ended the ceasefire on October 7th.

Israel will now dictate when there will be a ceasefire.

You don’t sneak into bedrooms and slaughter babies in front of their mothers and then dictate a ceasefire. — John 🇮🇱 (@noahsflood_) November 3, 2023

Yes. The story began Oct 7. — Ouriel 🇮🇱 (@OurielOhayon) November 2, 2023

It is an endorsement of Hamas. You cannot wiggle out of that with mere words. A ceasefire strengthens them, draws out the conflict.



But that is the problem with @TheDemocrats - you love Hamas, you hate Israel.



Destroy Hamas. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 2, 2023

Has Hamas released the hostages? — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) November 2, 2023

You need to resign. CNN threw you out like old jeans, you have no business around Jewish students. — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) November 3, 2023

Your desire for “peace” is distorted as is your history. — Taylor (@2019wasbetter) November 4, 2023

Lamont Hill denies he's an antisemite or has ever said anything antisemitic. He just wants us to know that Israel sort of had it coming after 100 years of oppression.

