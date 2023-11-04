AOC Appalled at Aid Given to Enable Israel's Atrocities
Huh: Everything Is a Nazi Symbol, But 'From the River to the Sea'...
Twitter Users Investigate: What Killed The Dinosaurs?
Sen. Tommy Tuberville Is Causing Marine Generals to Have Heart Attacks
Not Lovin' It: $16 for McDonald’s Meal Has People MAD
True Sherlock 'Bones'! IDF Video Shows the 'Very Goodest Dogs' Rooting Out Terrorists...
Trump's D.C. Gag Order is Suspended
Timeline Cleanse: It's a Bear Cub Playing With a Balloon - What More...
Numerous School Board Elections Are Tuesday And They Will Have Massive Consequences For...
The Twisted Politics of Dee Snider: 'I'm Not Gonna Take It … Sometimes'
Happening Now: Largest Pro-Palestinian Rally Happening In D.C.
Kid Dressed In Joe Biden Costume For Halloween Absolutely Nails It And Libs...
Climate Anxiety Got You Down? Do More Drugs, Says Wapo
WATCH: Bill Maher to Young People: ‘You’re the Ones With the Tiki Torches...

Marc Lamont Hill Reminds Us That History Didn't Begin on October 7

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on November 04, 2023
Twitter

In 2018, Marc Lamont Hill did the impossible by making his employer CNN enforce some standards — they gave him the boot after he used the genocidal slogan, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Advertisement

He doubled down with a lengthy thread, but no one with half a brain was buying it.

Now Lamont Hill is back calling for a ceasefire; i.e., a pause by the IDF so that Hamas can regroup and perpetrate another October 7. If anything, people have blocked October 7 out of their minds — keep in mind that none of these worldwide demonstrations would be happening if Hamas hadn't paraglided into Israel and began slaughtering innocent civilians, including young people at an outdoor rave. Hamas broke the ceasefire, and now it's paying the price.

At a protest in Philly this week, @CUNY professor @marclamonthill defended Hamas, saying "history didn't start on October 7" and demanding a ceasefire (i.e., Hamas's continued existence).

He also claimed the Palestinian people have been "catching hell for over 100 years" (even though the modern state of Israel hasn't been around that long), and says there's no democracy in the US if students can't support Hamas without getting called out for it.

Lamont Hill was one of the many antisemitic @palestinewrites speakers that @Penn students expressed concerns about.

Recommended

Not Lovin' It: $16 for McDonald’s Meal Has People MAD
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

American universities sure do love them some antisemites. Lamont Hill responded:

We know what led to that "awful event" and the "resulting crisis" — Hamas wanting Jews dead.

Even CNN thought this guy was too toxic to have on air.

Advertisement

Lamont Hill denies he's an antisemite or has ever said anything antisemitic. He just wants us to know that Israel sort of had it coming after 100 years of oppression.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL MARC LAMONT HILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not Lovin' It: $16 for McDonald’s Meal Has People MAD
Amy Curtis
AOC Appalled at Aid Given to Enable Israel's Atrocities
Brett T.
Huh: Everything Is a Nazi Symbol, But 'From the River to the Sea' Is 'Aspirational'
Brett T.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville Is Causing Marine Generals to Have Heart Attacks
Brett T.
Kid Dressed In Joe Biden Costume For Halloween Absolutely Nails It And Libs Are Fuming Mad (WATCH)
justmindy
True Sherlock 'Bones'! IDF Video Shows the 'Very Goodest Dogs' Rooting Out Terrorists in Hamas Tunnels
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not Lovin' It: $16 for McDonald’s Meal Has People MAD Amy Curtis
Advertisement