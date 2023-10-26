Video: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Doesn't Have Time Right Now to Denounce Hamas

There's a motion on the floor to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who has done her best to stir up hate for Jews and continues to claim that Israel bombed a hospital and killed hundreds in an airstrike. She really needs to be expelled — how do people like her win elections in the United States?

Advertisement

We didn't need any more evidence to show that Tlaib is pro-Hamas, but Ben Berquam of Real America's Voice decided to give Tlaib the opportunity to denounce Hamas, which just slaughtered more than a thousand Jews in Israel. Tlaib didn't have time at the moment to say, "Yes, I denounce Hamas," but when pressed by Brequam, she accused him of "dehumanizing Palestinians."

“Jihad squad” member Rashida Tlaib screams at me, and then her staff after I confront her on her support for Hamas. Censure is a start but it isn’t enough! How have we gotten to a place in our country where we allow people to represent our government who are actively working… pic.twitter.com/OpUKYG5P0b — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) October 26, 2023

“Jihad squad” member Rashida Tlaib screams at me, and then her staff after I confront her on her support for Hamas. Censure is a start but it isn’t enough! How have we gotten to a place in our country where we allow people to represent our government who are actively working against it? Secure our borders and deport all terrorist sympathizers.

She's so horrible. She flies the Palestinian flag outside her door (alongside a Pride flag), refuses to denounce a terrorist group, and accuses supporters of Israel of having "dual loyalty."

Job well done, Ben. — Be Very Early (@beveryearly) October 26, 2023

Silence infers a guilty conscience — Howard Cogan (@hcogan) October 26, 2023

It is unreal how far we've fallen. Breaks my heart. — Michigan Patriot (@TammyWeis13) October 26, 2023

She started talkin big shit when that door opened up😂🤣 — Dre (@DreGhost___) October 26, 2023

She is a vile human.



And I would say that to her face. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 26, 2023

Fair enough; she is a vile human.

Vile. Bitter woman. — Cassel (@CasselFL) October 26, 2023

She seems fun. — WhereMyKidsAt (@wheremykidsat1) October 26, 2023

Keep the pressure on her! She is a terrorist sympathizer and needs to be thrown out of the capital. Gaza is waiting for you @RashidaTlaib — StormTrooper45 (@lock_twist) October 26, 2023

That’s our melting pot at work right there🙄 — CANNON (@CANNON07882244) October 26, 2023

This editor was told in a corporate meeting that America isn't a "melting pot" at all, it's more like a salad, where all sorts of ingredients make a tasty dish while never changing from what they were.

That said, Tlaib is a monster and it's always good to have video proof.

***