Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk...
DUDE: Jake Tapper DRAGGED for Claiming Lewiston, ME Shooting is More Violent than...
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Says Media Can't Ignore This About Biden (and WE Can't...
College Student Calls for Boycott of Companies Doing Business With Israel…There’s Just One...
Bizarre Twitter/X Account Nobody Knows Trends For Blocking Basically EVERYONE Annd It's Co...
He's DEAD, Jim. Dead! Matt Gaetz EMBARRASSES Adam Kinzinger for Cheap Attack on...
Josh Hawley Drags Biden Admin Official for Putting Children in Harm’s Way
Mayor Adams' Offer to 'Migrants' Means NYC's Sanctuary City Status is False Advertising
Funny Cuz It's TRUE: James Woods Comes Up With New Nickname for Adam...
Can a WH Reporter PLEASE Ask KJP This Follow-Up Question the Next Time...
Since His 'It's the Guns' Argument is Failing, David Hogg Tries This New...
Too Far! 'Gen Z Girl' Responds With Follow Up Video After 'Business Insider'...
Gavin Newsom Takes 'Glamour Shot in Front of the Great Wall of China'...
Dr. Strangetweet Takes Pro-Hamas Protesters Whining About 'McCarthyism' APART in Gloriousl...
One Part of Newly-Elected Speaker Mike Johnson’s Speech Really Triggered the Left

Video: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Doesn't Have Time Right Now to Denounce Hamas

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 26, 2023
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

There's a motion on the floor to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who has done her best to stir up hate for Jews and continues to claim that Israel bombed a hospital and killed hundreds in an airstrike. She really needs to be expelled — how do people like her win elections in the United States?

Advertisement

We didn't need any more evidence to show that Tlaib is pro-Hamas, but Ben Berquam of Real America's Voice decided to give Tlaib the opportunity to denounce Hamas, which just slaughtered more than a thousand Jews in Israel. Tlaib didn't have time at the moment to say, "Yes, I denounce Hamas," but when pressed by Brequam, she accused him of "dehumanizing Palestinians."

“Jihad squad” member Rashida Tlaib screams at me, and then her staff after I confront her on her support for Hamas. Censure is a start but it isn’t enough! How have we gotten to a place in our country where we allow people to represent our government who are actively working against it? 

Secure our borders and deport all terrorist sympathizers.

She's so horrible. She flies the Palestinian flag outside her door (alongside a Pride flag), refuses to denounce a terrorist group, and accuses supporters of Israel of having "dual loyalty."

Recommended

Too Far! 'Gen Z Girl' Responds With Follow Up Video After 'Business Insider' Tries to Contact Her Boss
justmindy
Advertisement

Fair enough; she is a vile human.

This editor was told in a corporate meeting that America isn't a "melting pot" at all, it's more like a salad, where all sorts of ingredients make a tasty dish while never changing from what they were. 

That said, Tlaib is a monster and it's always good to have video proof.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS PALESTINIANS RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Too Far! 'Gen Z Girl' Responds With Follow Up Video After 'Business Insider' Tries to Contact Her Boss
justmindy
Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk Ain’t Kinfolk’ (Watch)
Sam J.
Bizarre Twitter/X Account Nobody Knows Trends For Blocking Basically EVERYONE Annd It's Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Says Media Can't Ignore This About Biden (and WE Can't Stop Rolling Our Eyes)
Doug P.
Dr. Strangetweet Takes Pro-Hamas Protesters Whining About 'McCarthyism' APART in Gloriously BRUTAL Thread
Sam J.
He's DEAD, Jim. Dead! Matt Gaetz EMBARRASSES Adam Kinzinger for Cheap Attack on His Looks
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Too Far! 'Gen Z Girl' Responds With Follow Up Video After 'Business Insider' Tries to Contact Her Boss justmindy
Advertisement