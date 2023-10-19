President Joe Biden argues for sending more money to Ukraine and Israel

President Joe Biden gave an address from the Oval Office (or the Oval Office set in the White House TV studio) to talk about the importance of the wars in Ukraine and Israel. Credit where it's due: Biden doesn't hesitate to call Hamas "evil" and has pledged his support of Israel.

But it was really odd hearing Biden bounce back and forth between Israel and Ukraine. Face it … most Americans are feeling Ukraine fatigue, and the Hamas terrorist attack is still fresh in our minds. Biden did blather a bit about antisemitism and Islamophobia, but then he'd pivot back to Ukraine. Juggling two wars is complicated … it was nice that we didn't have that during the Trump administration.

Biden says "The assault on Israel echoes nearly 20 months of war inflicted on the people of Ukraine, people really badly hurt, since Putin launched his all out invasion" before asking Congress for aid for both countries. pic.twitter.com/JWnxiGvK6f — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 20, 2023

It was a minor incursion and he said it was o.k. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 20, 2023

Trying to tie Ukraine and Israel. I sure hope congress does not keep them lumped together. 2 separate bills. 2 separate votes. How it should be. — Lawrence Anderson 𝕏 (@LAndersonCAKS) October 20, 2023

Why conflate two very different conflicts? — 🦅 American Made 🇺🇸 (@Brain_Pwr) October 20, 2023

I wish Democrats loved America as much as they loved Ukraine — Sean L. Bradford 🇺🇸 (@SeanNewsNow) October 20, 2023

Don’t know which is worse, when he gives a “speech” when he’s awake or, asleep. Either way he’s keeping his mouth moving but saying NOTHING that warrants an evening address. — Michael Chittum (@MichaelChittum) October 20, 2023

These conflicts are not the same. This is trash. — princessofwhales (@princessowhales) October 20, 2023

These conflicts won’t be resolved with a credit card. — Cornelius Pop (@CornPopIRL) October 20, 2023

Ukraine and Israel are not the same, Mr. President.



Netanyahu has spelled out his goal - he did so on day 1



You nor Zelensky have spelled out what success in Ukraine looks like pic.twitter.com/R1iSHAOVQt — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 20, 2023

To the cynical eye, it would look as though Biden were using the crisis in Israel to justify sending a few billion more to Ukraine.

This Biden speech comes off like it was written by two different teams of people, each with their own agenda, then edited together by AI to try to exploit the moment. Never let a good crisis go to waste, after all. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 20, 2023





This Joe Biden speech is really more about Ukraine than Israel. He's using Israel to get more funding for Ukraine because there's considerably more support for Israel in this country. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 20, 2023

At least it was short.

