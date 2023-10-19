The Problem With Jon Stewart Cancelled by Apple Plus. X Responds.
President Joe Biden argues for sending more money to Ukraine and Israel

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on October 19, 2023
Twitter

President Joe Biden gave an address from the Oval Office (or the Oval Office set in the White House TV studio) to talk about the importance of the wars in Ukraine and Israel. Credit where it's due: Biden doesn't hesitate to call Hamas "evil" and has pledged his support of Israel. 

But it was really odd hearing Biden bounce back and forth between Israel and Ukraine. Face it … most Americans are feeling Ukraine fatigue, and the Hamas terrorist attack is still fresh in our minds. Biden did blather a bit about antisemitism and Islamophobia, but then he'd pivot back to Ukraine. Juggling two wars is complicated … it was nice that we didn't have that during the Trump administration.

To the cynical eye, it would look as though Biden were using the crisis in Israel to justify sending a few billion more to Ukraine.


At least it was short.

***

