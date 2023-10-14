Rep. Ilhan Omar reposts fake news about murdered Palestinian children

The Squad (also known as the Jihad Squad and the Hamas Caucus) has been a must-watch this week. While Rep. Rashida Tlaib has stayed relatively quiet in public (but cheering in her closed office with the Palestinian flag outside), Rep. Ilhan Omar has been calling for a cease-fire, now that Hamas has gone ahead and slaughtered some 1,300 Israelis in a sneak attack.

And now, a little Pallywood, as staged by Hamas supporters:

CHILD GENOCIDE IN PALESTINE



614 Palestinian children murdered by the Israeli IOF Forces#Gazagenocide pic.twitter.com/vlZYq8zV2q — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 14, 2023

Readers added context they thought people might want to know This photo is NOT from Gaza/Palestine. It's from the sarin attack launched by Assad's forces against E. Ghouta, Syria in August 2013. Article Date: DEC. 31, 2013 / 10:07 AM

So we're not supposed to believe any of the accounts of beheaded infants are true, but this is true.

And as much as our government warns us about misinformation, Omar went ahead and retweeted this.

Where @IlhanMN is now literally RT'ing fake news!



This is a horrific picture of kids murdered by chemical weapons in Syria. She is claiming this is Gaza. She is just so ravaged with Jew hatred pic.twitter.com/yns5GRRc7b — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 14, 2023

didn't she try to lecture US on verifying before re-posting?? Hypocrite. — Submarine Vet (@rnolter) October 14, 2023

We think that was AOC, but it might have been Omar too. They're practically the same.

@IlhanMN is tweeting out 2013 photos from Syria after a chemical attack. I hope people wake up to the propaganda been pushed — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) October 14, 2023

Just proves that these Muslims who publish posts of this kind do not really care about the suffering of other children, they are ready to take advantage of all the pain of people to support Hamas. — iOwlex. (@IOwlex) October 14, 2023

Recycling footage of dead children for propaganda, how just! — FAFO 23 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@Fafo_IL) October 14, 2023

Always the same lies. Embarassing. — Katinka I. 🇮🇱 (@fornalutxenca) October 14, 2023

I thought @TheDemocrats were always complaining about mis- and disinformation? But now a member of the @HouseDemocrats is lying to the people? — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) October 14, 2023

Ilhan Omar doesn’t care about the truth. She lies every day to promulgate her extremist views and agenda. She must be voted out. — Alonzo Mosely FBI (@LarryTrillips) October 14, 2023

Again, these are the people warning us of misinformation and how it will affect the 2024 election unless we get some form of censorship going on.

