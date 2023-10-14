Rep. Ilhan Omar reposts fake news about murdered Palestinian children

WaPo's Karen Attiah warns libs not to fall for Christopher Rufo's playbook
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 14, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Squad (also known as the Jihad Squad and the Hamas Caucus) has been a must-watch this week. While Rep. Rashida Tlaib has stayed relatively quiet in public (but cheering in her closed office with the Palestinian flag outside), Rep. Ilhan Omar has been calling for a cease-fire, now that Hamas has gone ahead and slaughtered some 1,300 Israelis in a sneak attack.

And now, a little Pallywood, as staged by Hamas supporters:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

This photo is NOT from Gaza/Palestine.

It's from the sarin attack launched by Assad's forces against E. Ghouta, Syria in August 2013.

Article Date:  DEC. 31, 2013 / 10:07 AM

So we're not supposed to believe any of the accounts of beheaded infants are true, but this is true. 

And as much as our government warns us about misinformation, Omar went ahead and retweeted this.

We think that was AOC, but it might have been Omar too. They're practically the same.

Again, these are the people warning us of misinformation and how it will affect the 2024 election unless we get some form of censorship going on.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
