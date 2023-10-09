The Bidens to attend Human Rights Campaign's National Dinner

As you know, Americans have been killed and taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza, and the president attended a barbecue and then called a lid the next day before noon. The White House has announced that Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia this Friday for a speech on Bidenomics. There's an absolute vacuum of leadership right now and our own Just Mindy had it right in her VIP post saying that Biden's silence should be the end of his presidential campaign.

Biden, along with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, will be the honored guests at the Human Rights Campaign's National Dinner later this month. Speaking of human rights, we checked the HRC's timeline for any post about the situation in Israel, and the closest they've come is retweeting this:

The loss of life unfolding in the Middle East is heartbreaking and the human rights violations are appalling. (1) — Kelley Robinson (@KelleyJRobinson) October 9, 2023

That's it. A retweet. They're too busy getting ready for National Coming Out Day, which is we don't care when.

By fighting anti-LGBTQ+ state legislation, enforcing non-discrimination laws, and signing the Respect for Marriage Act, the Biden-Harris Administration has been a loyal ally. We are honored to welcome the first family to our National Dinner! https://t.co/5XsobdhxvA — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 9, 2023

We are incredibly excited, and honored, to welcome President Biden and the First Lady to our National Dinner. President @JoeBiden and @DrBiden both have been a beacon of leadership and strength amid a surge of anti-LGBTQ+ extremism and hate across the country. pic.twitter.com/C1DU7FxCoG — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 9, 2023

Excuse us, but where exactly is this surge of anti-LGBTQ+ extremism? Is there a body count? Maybe CNN can put a little counter at the bottom of their screen.

Please hold it in the Gaza Strip — HazelHenryWalter (@henry_haze19692) October 9, 2023

Can’t wait for you to find more ways to screw over lesbians and gays — Gay Not LGBTQ 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@GNQ__) October 9, 2023

You guys have anything to say about the mass human rights violations that occurred over the weekend out east or is your club just about fun dinners and targeting politics you don't like? Honest question. — Wheresyourcape? (@wheresyourcape) October 9, 2023

Honest answer? They're more concerned with Lauren Boebert and Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok:

To the likes of Congresswoman @laurenboebert and @ChayaRaichik10: SHAME on you for peddling hate and bigotry for clicks and cheap political points. https://t.co/yWdQrtvoht — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 6, 2023

So far the “Human Rights Campaign” has nothing to say about innocent women being raped, murdered, then having their bodies paraded through the streets. No word on children being slaughtered and taken as hostages.



Maybe they’re too busy being mad at me for posting tiktoks https://t.co/vyXaE9FwNH — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 9, 2023

They don’t want to anger their donors. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 9, 2023

The Human Rights Campaign needs to get its priorities straight. Focus on real atrocities instead of getting sidetracked by TikToks. — Swan (@BigPoppaSwan) October 9, 2023

Times like this make clear how widespread antisemitism is. — Randy Thornton (@randyethornton) October 9, 2023

All the Marxist NGOs need to go!!! — Washington (@ErhanMarin) October 9, 2023

This seems to be more important to them.https://t.co/MZqpZcSyLc — Craig Clifford (@Scooooobster) October 9, 2023

HOW DARE YOU SHARE THEIR PUBLICLY-AVAILABLE POSTS! THAT'S LITERAL VIOLENCE!



Meanwhile, actual violence goes unmentioned. Then again, that's what I've come to expect from the likes of HRC. The danger is groups like them have the ear of Corporate America. — Really, Asa? (@reallyasa) October 9, 2023

They only care about gay sh*t. — Nickamus (@Nickamus) October 9, 2023

Someone tell them one of the Americans taken hostage by Hamas was a trans woman … maybe then they'll be able to manage a tweet.

