Rep. Rashida Tlaib breaks her silence on Hamas 'resistance' attack on Israel
NBC News takes the Pallywood route with its coverage
Sunny Hostin's take on Hamas terrorism as bad as you'd expect
Ilhan Omar calls for opposition to ISRAEL following attack by Hamas 'human animals'
Broken beyond repair: Rob Reiner and John Cusack can't get past their TDS...
Newsom vetoes insulin price cap, advances universal healthcare
Forbes' Israel/Gaza headline is SO BAD people don't think it's real at first;...
The silence of Joe Biden is deafening and should end his run for...
'A disgrace': One glance at the WH accounts indicates Team Biden is on...
Biden to fiddle in Philly as the world burns
CNN lets Palestinian National Initiative founder lie about who Hamas is targeting
Too little too late? Lawrence Summers shocked by Harvard's silence on Israel/Hamas
Silence speaks volumes: Obama, Clinton mum on Israel/Hamas conflict
Rob Reiner tried to save democracy by convincing RFK Jr. not to run...

The Bidens to attend Human Rights Campaign's National Dinner

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 09, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As you know, Americans have been killed and taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza, and the president attended a barbecue and then called a lid the next day before noon. The White House has announced that Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia this Friday for a speech on Bidenomics. There's an absolute vacuum of leadership right now and our own Just Mindy had it right in her VIP post saying that Biden's silence should be the end of his presidential campaign.

Advertisement

Biden, along with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, will be the honored guests at the Human Rights Campaign's National Dinner later this month. Speaking of human rights, we checked the HRC's timeline for any post about the situation in Israel, and the closest they've come is retweeting this:

That's it. A retweet. They're too busy getting ready for National Coming Out Day, which is we don't care when.

Excuse us, but where exactly is this surge of anti-LGBTQ+ extremism? Is there a body count? Maybe CNN can put a little counter at the bottom of their screen.

Recommended

Rep. Rashida Tlaib breaks her silence on Hamas 'resistance' attack on Israel
Brett T.
Advertisement

Honest answer? They're more concerned with Lauren Boebert and Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok:

Advertisement

Someone tell them one of the Americans taken hostage by Hamas was a trans woman … maybe then they'll be able to manage a tweet.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN LAUREN BOEBERT LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Rashida Tlaib breaks her silence on Hamas 'resistance' attack on Israel
Brett T.
Ilhan Omar calls for opposition to ISRAEL following attack by Hamas 'human animals'
FuzzyChimp
Broken beyond repair: Rob Reiner and John Cusack can't get past their TDS in the wake of Hamas attacks
Grateful Calvin
CNN lets Palestinian National Initiative founder lie about who Hamas is targeting
Amy Curtis
Sunny Hostin's take on Hamas terrorism as bad as you'd expect
Brett T.
Forbes' Israel/Gaza headline is SO BAD people don't think it's real at first; Updated - THEY DELETED
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Rashida Tlaib breaks her silence on Hamas 'resistance' attack on Israel Brett T.
Advertisement