Here's more proof that Rep. Hank Johnson is 'completely detached from reality'

As we told you earlier, a Fox News reporter asked Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson if the smuggling of illegal immigrants across the border by criminals concerned him, Johnson turned around and asked her if she'd been to the border. Turns out yes, she had. "You didn't talk to the right people," he told her.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin is one of the right people to talk to when it comes to the border and highlighted another of Johnson's insights into the border crisis.

Wow.



Fox colleague @hillary__vaughn asked Democratic Congressman @RepHankJohnson about record high illegal crossings at border.



His response?



“They’re not crossing into the U.S. illegally. They're sitting at the border seeking asylum.”



Completely detached from reality. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 27, 2023

If they're sitting at the border seeking asylum, how does that explain why sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago are in a panic?

There's a Republican debate tonight, and they had better pound this issue into the ground.

I'm taking it Hank gets his news from "mainstream" media. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 27, 2023

Asylum from what? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 27, 2023

The rule with asylum is that you seek it in the first country you enter — you don't "shop" for the best offer if you're really in crisis.

It’s called GASLIGHTING — Dr. Tororu (@DrTororu) September 27, 2023

Democrats can't address the border crisis if they're in denial that it's even happening.



We need more leaders who understand that our border is insecure, acknowledge the heavy cost its taking on our country, and have the willpower to fix it! #CA47 — Max Ukropina (@MaxUkropina) September 27, 2023

Unbelievable! I've seen many people on Twitter who believe the same. It is NOT about asylum. — DebVader (@DebVader) September 27, 2023

I don't see old men and women with young children escaping tyrannical regimes.



I see military aged, fit men invading a country under the guise of asylum.



I see the foundations of dangerous sleeper cells being formed here 14 months away from the biggest election of our lives. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 27, 2023

Not detached from reality: a lie — DR. Anniecalif-Esq. (@anniecalif) September 27, 2023

It's willful and treasonous. Can we stop lying please — Brad Capaldi (@TheGoatofMPVs) September 27, 2023

It's the same question we have to keep asking about President Biden … is he just lying or does he believe what his advisors tell him?

I mean they are seeking “asylum” because if they say the magic words they get to stay here for 4-5 years until their court date. This is why we need to stop taking asylum seekers ! — Jackson (@ichthys30) September 27, 2023

Speaking of court dates, Melugin this spring showed a document from a Venezuelan immigrant who crossed illegally and was released with a court date in 2027. The New York Post reported that they've seen court dates as far off as 2032 and 2035 in Chicago and Florida.

Yeah, that illegal immigrant will show up for his court date in Chicago in 2035.

The talking point, "Requesting asylum is legal!" currently supercedes all federal law. — MSG Capital (@MSGCapital) September 27, 2023

This is the talking point that seems to be making the rounds, fast and furious. Spurious claim that the thousands being packed into our country illegal are all asylum seekers. — Veronika Sechler (@vilyessechler) September 27, 2023

Time to send some of these waiting asylum seekers to his neck of the woods so he can give them the help they are seeking don’t ya think? — e_gel72 (@e_gel72) September 27, 2023

It's astonishing that this man represents his constituents in Congress. They couldn't find anyone smarter?

***