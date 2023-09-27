Here's more proof that Rep. Hank Johnson is 'completely detached from reality'

NYT reporter Elon Musk calls an 'epic liar' explains how feds opened the...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 27, 2023
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

As we told you earlier, a Fox News reporter asked Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson if the smuggling of illegal immigrants across the border by criminals concerned him, Johnson turned around and asked her if she'd been to the border. Turns out yes, she had. "You didn't talk to the right people," he told her.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin is one of the right people to talk to when it comes to the border and highlighted another of Johnson's insights into the border crisis.

If they're sitting at the border seeking asylum, how does that explain why sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago are in a panic?

There's a Republican debate tonight, and they had better pound this issue into the ground.

The rule with asylum is that you seek it in the first country you enter — you don't "shop" for the best offer if you're really in crisis.

It's the same question we have to keep asking about President Biden … is he just lying or does he believe what his advisors tell him?

Speaking of court dates, Melugin this spring showed a document from a Venezuelan immigrant who crossed illegally and was released with a court date in 2027. The New York Post reported that they've seen court dates as far off as 2032 and 2035 in Chicago and Florida.

Yeah, that illegal immigrant will show up for his court date in Chicago in 2035.

It's astonishing that this man represents his constituents in Congress. They couldn't find anyone smarter?

***

ASYLUM BORDER CRISIS

