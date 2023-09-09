CNN reporter says of course it's just not feasible to deport 10 million people

Eva McKend is covering the 2024 presidential race for CNN and covered a barbecue at which GOP presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott gave his policy on illegal immigration.

At Scott Brown's New Hampshire BBQ, Sen. Scott is asked what should be done about undocumented immigrants living in America.



"Deport them," he answers. "Eliminate sanctuary cities," he adds. Crowd applauds.



This is of course is not feasible as you can't deport 10 million+ ppl — Eva McKend (@evamckend) September 7, 2023

Is this a bit of editorial content at the end?

You actually can deport 10 million people. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 8, 2023

Why not? — InsolentPuppy (@_InsolentPuppy) September 8, 2023

Yes you can. And we should. — Riley (@pathforward327) September 8, 2023

Of course you can. — David F. Baskwill (@dfbaskwill) September 8, 2023

We'd love to give it a try. We're not fans of the attitude that you can't do anything about illegal immigrants because there are just too many of them.

Roughly 2.5% of the US population is undocumented. “Deport them all” means a mass purge, roadblocks in communities around the country, “papers, please” at every corner, and a fundamental transformation of this country from a free one into a police state. https://t.co/8fGA07NvUV — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) September 7, 2023

The percentage of illegal immigrants living in the U.S. is way too high.

No it means arresting a few hundred traffickers and suing a hand full of companies.



Get real. — Ælþemplær (@Aelthemplaer) September 8, 2023

sounds good to me — Merrymaker Pont (@Pontgomery) September 8, 2023

So what you’re saying is, roughly 2.5% of the population is actively engaged in criminal activity 24 hours a day, every day.



Sure sounds like a good reason to do exactly what you said. — Stove (Trans-Electric) 🇺🇸 (@iHumanGuy) September 8, 2023

Think of it like a vaccine passport, but for citizenship. — AmericanDissident (@AmDissident) September 8, 2023

Notice the strategy here



manufacture the problem, call anyone who notices a bigot, and then pretend the problem has become unsolvable so the only answer is to embrace the future the left was engineering from the outset pic.twitter.com/DS0P3DDKi2 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) September 9, 2023

This all sounds great to me. How can I vote for this Melnick guy? pic.twitter.com/3qAwbbQbfN — Amish But On Rumspringa (@Amish_but) September 9, 2023

It would be trivial to find these people. Just look at the population that has IRS ITN numbers, but not green cards or other work permits. The IRS even has their addresses. — Tom (@TCAZ1776) September 9, 2023

This is the natural dialogue resulting from pursuing your goals, attaining them, then rationalizing them to someone that opposed them. — Jon Grey (@bigwarjones) September 9, 2023

I'm down. Many communities are tired of the crime, and @ReichlinMelnick seem to be operating on behalf of the cartels. When do we start? — Unknown (@CalmLogical) September 9, 2023

It actually sounds pretty good if it would actually get illegal aliens deported. We're not buying that it's too big of a problem to fix with the right person in the White House. The one there currently, well, we know where he stands on the border.

***