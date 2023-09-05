Ex-Proud Boy sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy

Ray Epps hasn't even paid a fine for "orchestrating" the run on the Capitol Building on January 6. Somehow he got lucky enough never to spend a night in a jail cell. Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys, will be spending 22 years in prison, the longest sentence yet given in connection with January 6.

BREAKING: Ex Proud Boy and former FBI informant Enrique Tarrio, who was not in DC on January 6 after being arrested for burning a BLM banner, has been sentenced to 22 years in jail for January 6, the longest of any defendent — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 5, 2023

That seems like a lot, especially when you see videos of a store being looted and no one doing anything.

10-22 years in prison and not a single act of violence amongst them. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/wC0TJ46sQx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 5, 2023

If a Republican primary candidate isn't willing to commit in writing to across the board pardons and commutations in writing it should be an automatic disqualifier. — Frank's Revenge (@NorthAmericanM5) September 5, 2023

Ridiculous — AboutTreeFiddyDaddy (@TreeFiddyDaddy) September 5, 2023

Wait he wasn't even there on January 6? — Andrew D'Angelo (@enoughsaidfedup) September 5, 2023

More time than any pedophile, rapist, or child trafficker. Let that sink in. — Lost (@djdubmasterflex) September 5, 2023

The FBI? How do they work into all of this?

***