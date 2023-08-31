Former President Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia

This certainly isn't surprising, but Donald Trump has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges leveled against him in Georgia.

The indictments are weak and bogus. The truth will come out. God is on Trump's side and He has his own timing. Ppl will no longer stand for Biden's corruption. Independents, even Dems are seeing it at last. #Trump2024

The Georgia governor and secretary of state are complicit with everything that has happened, including these bogus indictments. They are a disgrace.

Sterling Mosley reports:

On Thursday, leading Republican presidential candidate and 45th President Donald Trump made a major legal move in the case brought against him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia regarding his actions following the 2020 election.

Trump decisively pleaded "not guilty" on all charges and decided to waive his arraignment which lays the groundwork for a lengthy legal case in the televised courtroom that could very well lead to the former president exonerating himself both in the eyes of the legal system and the American people.