Former President Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on August 31, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This certainly isn't surprising, but Donald Trump has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges leveled against him in Georgia.

Sterling Mosley reports:

On Thursday, leading Republican presidential candidate and 45th President Donald Trump made a major legal move in the case brought against him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia regarding his actions following the 2020 election.

Trump decisively pleaded "not guilty" on all charges and decided to waive his arraignment which lays the groundwork for a lengthy legal case in the televised courtroom that could very well lead to the former president exonerating himself both in the eyes of the legal system and the American people.

