Diversity teacher writes about wanting to 'burn things down' that aren't equitable

If you're not sure whether to vote for Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis, President Trump made an effort at the end of his presidency to defund all of those "Healing Your Inner Whiteness" courses at government agencies, but it was too late for him to really make an impact. DeSantis has defunded DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) departments in state schools, so he's making good progress. DEI is poison and it needs to be rooted out.

From a DEI “teacher” who’s upset that his colleagues aren’t supporting his teachings “is very hard to not want to burn things down that I don't find equitable."



But yea, Conservatives are the problem. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder https://t.co/gmJbKSv5Yv — 𝚂𝚊𝚠𝚢𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚛𝚒𝚖𝚖 “X̷” (@SawyersGhost) August 28, 2023

First of all, what's a diversity teacher? Fox News reports:

Casey Menninger is a diversity teacher in Jefferson County Public School District's Foster K-8 school. Menninger was involved in crafting the curriculum for other teachers to present to their classes. Menninger wanted classes to be focused on bad things done by White people. "I will have a quick presentation for 8th grade in the next couple weeks… I just want them to work on some of the communication skills and understand some terrible things White people did," he said in an email dated January 2022. His emails, obtained by a public record request, showed that staff were not completely on board with his equity class, and they were "talking trash" about him. "The meetings are very difficult," he said in an email to dated August 2021. I am trying to impact change in a positive way, but it is very hard to not want to burn things down that I don't find equitable." He then blasted staff for not having an "equity lens." "I am learning a lot of restraint. I don't think anyone else on the team has that equity lens, so it is challenging to impact change where they don't see a need. I am also trying to learn how to respond to emotional outbursts from adults. It is difficult. I don't like it."

No word yet from either the school or the teacher, so we assume he's still struggling under his equity lens.

Arrest that teacher and get him psychiatric help. He is a threat to society due to his comments indicating mental anguish. — Lee (@VilligerLee) August 28, 2023

Anyone with money who puts their kids in these government schools is a moron. — JN Welch (@jn_welch) August 28, 2023

Colorado is virtually taken over by Communists. Sad. — Lilnubbers (@littlenubbers) August 28, 2023

"But critical race theory is only taught in law school," they've assured us. And this clown was preparing a curriculum for other teachers to use in their classes.

***