Here's the 'Wheel of Privilege' they're using in schools to identify the marginalized
Wyoming judge rules against members who sued to keep female-identifying man out of...
Hot take: Reconstruction was a failure because we left alive a lot of...
CNN's Dana Bash gives Vivek Ramaswamy a chance to walk back his remarks...
Mehdi Hasan busts some myths about the 'real impact' of school closures
Wajahat Ali wonders why we never talk about the number one domestic terror...
Hold up, homey! Eminem demands Vivek stops rapping his music
President Biden's Jacksonville remarks ring hollow on social media
Why am I conservative?
AP poll shows that Americans find Joe Biden 'old' and Donald Trump 'corrupt'
Joe Biden will spend 9-11 in Alaska, and it's likely 'Juneau' why
Tucker Carlson's Caricature of the Average Democrat Voter Goes Viral
Chuck Schumer just admitting the truth behind 'The Inflation Reduction Act"
Glenn Beck asks 'how is this NOT election interference?!'

Diversity teacher writes about wanting to 'burn things down' that aren't equitable

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 28, 2023
Twitter

If you're not sure whether to vote for Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis, President Trump made an effort at the end of his presidency to defund all of those "Healing Your Inner Whiteness" courses at government agencies, but it was too late for him to really make an impact. DeSantis has defunded DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) departments in state schools, so he's making good progress. DEI is poison and it needs to be rooted out.

First of all, what's a diversity teacher? Fox News reports:

Casey Menninger is a diversity teacher in Jefferson County Public School District's Foster K-8 school. Menninger was involved in crafting the curriculum for other teachers to present to their classes. 

Menninger wanted classes to be focused on bad things done by White people. 

"I will have a quick presentation for 8th grade in the next couple weeks… I just want them to work on some of the communication skills and understand some terrible things White people did," he said in an email dated January 2022. 

His emails, obtained by a public record request, showed that staff were not completely on board with his equity class, and they were "talking trash" about him.

"The meetings are very difficult," he said in an email to dated August 2021. I am trying to impact change in a positive way, but it is very hard to not want to burn things down that I don't find equitable."

He then blasted staff for not having an "equity lens." 

"I am learning a lot of restraint. I don't think anyone else on the team has that equity lens, so it is challenging to impact change where they don't see a need. I am also trying to learn how to respond to emotional outbursts from adults. It is difficult. I don't like it."

Recommended

Here's the 'Wheel of Privilege' they're using in schools to identify the marginalized
Brett T.

No word yet from either the school or the teacher, so we assume he's still struggling under his equity lens.

"But critical race theory is only taught in law school," they've assured us. And this clown was preparing a curriculum for other teachers to use in their classes.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CRITICAL RACE THEORY DIVERSITY INCLUSION TEACHER EQUITY DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the 'Wheel of Privilege' they're using in schools to identify the marginalized
Brett T.
Hot take: Reconstruction was a failure because we left alive a lot of people who needed to die
Brett T.
Wyoming judge rules against members who sued to keep female-identifying man out of their sorority house
Amy
HA! Iowahawk ends GLORIOUS thread on Climate Activists getting WORKED in NV by OWNING whiny troll
Sam J.
'NOT the hero, babes, you're the VILLAIN': This takedown of the trans movement and allies is FIRE (watch)
Sam J.
Mehdi Hasan busts some myths about the 'real impact' of school closures
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Here's the 'Wheel of Privilege' they're using in schools to identify the marginalized Brett T.