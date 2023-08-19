'The Squad' has spent $1.2 million of campaign funds on private security

Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 19, 2023

This is news to us: We thought "The Squad" was only four people strong, but according to the New York Post, it's grown to eight members.

We've talked about Rep. Cori Bush's security detail before. Earlier this year, she married a member of her security team who was paid by her campaign. This wasn't the Bush security guard who is "a spiritual guru known as Aha Sen Piankhy who teaches classes on how to read minds, summon mythical beings, and maintain urban gardens—to avoid having to buy food from the Jews." The Free Beacon learned that he'd been paid over $137,000 for providing "security services" for Bush since 2020.

Those security services add up, and the New York Post reports that The Squad has spent $1.2 million on private security since they were elected.

They'll say they need it because there are so many crazed right-wingers out there with AR-15s.

Rich Calder reports:

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her eight-comrade “squad” of anti-cop lawmakers have shelled out more than $1.2 million in campaign funds on private security since taking office, records show.

Leading the way is Cori Bush (D-Missouri), who has reported spending more than $730,000 on private security – including $75,000 she funneled to her own husband – and Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), whose $272,000-plus tab includes security upgrades at her district offices.

Bush was slapped with a Federal Election Commission complaint in March after it was revealed her campaign paid her now-husband to provide security — even though he didn’t have the required license.

Hasn't the New York Post heard? President Joe Biden says Democrats never pushed to defund the police — it was Republicans who'd voted against the funding, which was apparently stashed in some unrelated legislation.

They want to defund the police, demilitarize the police, eliminate cash bail, and ban guns. Do their security guards carry guns or are they just social workers?

***

