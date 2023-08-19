'The Squad' has spent $1.2 million of campaign funds on private security

This is news to us: We thought "The Squad" was only four people strong, but according to the New York Post, it's grown to eight members.

We've talked about Rep. Cori Bush's security detail before. Earlier this year, she married a member of her security team who was paid by her campaign. This wasn't the Bush security guard who is "a spiritual guru known as Aha Sen Piankhy who teaches classes on how to read minds, summon mythical beings, and maintain urban gardens—to avoid having to buy food from the Jews." The Free Beacon learned that he'd been paid over $137,000 for providing "security services" for Bush since 2020.

Those security services add up, and the New York Post reports that The Squad has spent $1.2 million on private security since they were elected.

JUST IN: Socialist rep. @AOC, ‘squad’ spent $1.2M in campaign cash on private security despite calls to defund the police, fresh report says.https://t.co/f5G7ShM6Tq pic.twitter.com/cDdiJWOgzo — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 19, 2023

They'll say they need it because there are so many crazed right-wingers out there with AR-15s.

Rich Calder reports:

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her eight-comrade “squad” of anti-cop lawmakers have shelled out more than $1.2 million in campaign funds on private security since taking office, records show. Leading the way is Cori Bush (D-Missouri), who has reported spending more than $730,000 on private security – including $75,000 she funneled to her own husband – and Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), whose $272,000-plus tab includes security upgrades at her district offices. … Bush was slapped with a Federal Election Commission complaint in March after it was revealed her campaign paid her now-husband to provide security — even though he didn’t have the required license.

Hasn't the New York Post heard? President Joe Biden says Democrats never pushed to defund the police — it was Republicans who'd voted against the funding, which was apparently stashed in some unrelated legislation.

To be fair, most of the money went to censoring social media accounts because, "words are violence"😉 — VernAcular (@realVernAcular) August 19, 2023

Because they are special — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) August 19, 2023

Of course she did. Because they never live the lives and situations that we mere little people have to live. She is much more “valuable” and “important” to put herself in that situation. — Mike Sanders (@MikeSan63329834) August 19, 2023

They’re all hypocrites. It’s wrong or unnecessary until they do it. Then it’s all okay. — lordpleak.eth (@jayEntertainr) August 19, 2023

And still can’t pay of her student loans — George Costanza (@GL_Costanza) August 19, 2023

Did she pay her boyfriend, family member like all the others do? this is why we need term limits — TotalBitchToday (@michellegeno64) August 19, 2023

She wants to date them? pic.twitter.com/Y2KF0C3xmd — Les3Patriot (@LesPatriot3) August 19, 2023

These corrupt politicians need to answer why they need protection from crime and we serfs do not. It’s criminal. — Illusive Answer (@Illusively) August 19, 2023

They want to defund the police, demilitarize the police, eliminate cash bail, and ban guns. Do their security guards carry guns or are they just social workers?

