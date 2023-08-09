USA TODAY explains how the Republican Party is now proudly pro-choice
Report: FBI team kills man who threatened President Biden on Facebook
No charges for Sikh shop owners for viral beatdown on brazen shoplifter
Congressman says January 6 committee failed to adequately preserve evidence
Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according...
David Frum says Dems would want Biden punished if he shot a man...
RIGHT on cue! More Trump indictments likely on the way as news for...
Jack Smith is sliding all up in Trump's DMs (this is getting creepy!)
President Biden forgets about personal space promise during Weather Channel interview
DeSantis is fighting back against a two tiered justice system ... it's time...
Biden WH alum uses Politico's (now deleted) tweet about bank records as LATEST...
Gov't & media warn about next threat to school kids: Brown bag lunches
Joaquin Castro whines about the horror at the border forgetting his party is...
Energy Secretary Granholm's fortuitously timed stock trade gets fresh attention

Black activists concerned people are 'weaponizing' a school principal's suicide against DEI

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 09, 2023
Twitter

This post takes us to Hamilton, Ontario, home of the government-funded CBC Hamilton, which tells us that black students, teachers, politicians, and advocates fear that people are using a principal's suicide to "weaponize" against DEI programs and the like. DEI is poison, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has led the charge in rooting it out of universities there by cutting off funding.

Bobby Hristova reports:

Black students, teachers, politicians and advocates from Hamilton gathered Friday, voicing concerns about the rhetoric around a Toronto principal who died by suicide, saying people are weaponizing his death to push back against anti-racism efforts.

Richard Bilkszto was a 60-year-old Toronto District School Board principal who died by suicide in July.

He filed a lawsuit against the school board earlier this year, related to a 2021 online anti-racism training session where he claims to have been implicitly referred to as a white supremacist by the trainer and berated in front of his colleagues when he disagreed that Canada was more racist than the U.S.

Kike Ojo-Thompson, chief executive officer of the KOJO Institute and the anti-racism trainer accused of denigrating Bilkszto, said the accusations are false and mischaracterize what happened.

Ojo-Thompson calls Bilkszto's death a tragedy and offers her condolences to his family, but also said his death has been weaponized to discredit and suppress anti-racism efforts.

"My condolences to that white supremacist's family."

Recommended

Report: FBI team kills man who threatened President Biden on Facebook
Brett T.

Maybe those "anti-racism" efforts deserve a second look. Can you believe this man disagreed that Canada was less racist than the United States? White privilege, right?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CANADA RHETORIC SUICIDE ANTI-RACISM DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Report: FBI team kills man who threatened President Biden on Facebook
Brett T.
Congressman says January 6 committee failed to adequately preserve evidence
Brett T.
No charges for Sikh shop owners for viral beatdown on brazen shoplifter
Gordon Kushner
Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according to Biden)
Doug P.
Biden WH alum uses Politico's (now deleted) tweet about bank records as LATEST narrative shift
Doug P.
Jack Smith is sliding all up in Trump's DMs (this is getting creepy!)
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Report: FBI team kills man who threatened President Biden on Facebook Brett T.