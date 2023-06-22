'Deadnaming' to be treated as harassment and a civil rights violation

President Joe Biden already wants to amend Title IX to ensure that biological males can play on girls' sports teams, and he's said he'll veto any legislation that reaches his desk that says otherwise. Of course, this trickles down to his Education Department, which hosted an LGBTQI+ student panel. Look at these examples of incidents that the Justice Department's Civil Rights Divison and the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights can investigate:

Where Title IX once protected students from sex-based discrimination by schools, it's now used to police perceptions of student behavior toward other students re: sexual orientation/gender identity.



The implications are enormous. Welcome to the sexuality surveillance state, kids pic.twitter.com/zdTAmPUSjs — Higher Ground (@highergroundUT) June 20, 2023

For example:

On her way to the girls' restroom, a transgender high school girl is stopped by the principal who bars her entry. The principal tells the student to use the boys' restroom or the nurse's office because her school records identify her as "male." Later, the student joins her friends to try out for the girls' cheerleading team and the coach turns her away from tryouts solely because she is transgender. When the student complains, the principal tells her "those are the district's policies."

What a horror story.

Title IX is being weaponized against students and used to punish wrong speak that doesn't conform to the LGBTQ agenda



The Feds are empowering LGBTQ kids to bully and snitch on kids who won't affirm the insanity



Schools are toast, you can't get out fast enough https://t.co/yS9EnT0vqD pic.twitter.com/GughiRDcb0 — Higher Ground (@highergroundUT) June 22, 2023

Did she just slur the principal calling him cis? — Cbeliever (@Janice11nj) June 22, 2023

LGBTQI+ student panel hosted by the Department of Education yesterday.



🚨Not using preferred pronouns,

"dead-naming,” not affirming gender identity, etc. will be treated as harassment & civil rights violations in public ed schools under Title IX by the Federal Government. 👀👇 https://t.co/e1fALDTABm — Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) June 22, 2023

“I felt heard”



“when you mess with me you have to pay”



“the number of times I had to report people this year…”



The parallels to Maoist education doctrine is unmistakable and civil rights law is the conduit for its advancement. — Adam Johnston (@AdamK_Johnston) June 22, 2023

They are creating power-hungry, offended-by-everything, narcissists. — Julie Barrett (@juliecbarrett) June 22, 2023

There is no such thing as "dead-naming."



Watch:

Ellen Page

Will Thomas



No lightning. https://t.co/GOkrBYztgJ — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 22, 2023

Let the lawsuits begin when they try and enforce this ridiculous stretch. — Michael Cabrera (@Michael30574572) June 22, 2023

How dare you show the emperor has no clothes! Going after the fundamental conceit of transhumanism, the idea that we are not constrained by our inborn innate nature, is heresy of the highest order. You will be reported to the elites. Tread lightly, comrade Peterson. — Jason Maranto (@jason_maranto) June 22, 2023

It looks like the government is going to come down with the full force of its civil rights divisions to straighten out schools that don't yet have their minds right about transgenderism.

