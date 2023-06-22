'Deadnaming' to be treated as harassment and a civil rights violation

Speaker McCarthy pushes back on Rep. Lauren Boebert's impeachment vote
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 22, 2023
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

President Joe Biden already wants to amend Title IX to ensure that biological males can play on girls' sports teams, and he's said he'll veto any legislation that reaches his desk that says otherwise. Of course, this trickles down to his Education Department, which hosted an LGBTQI+ student panel. Look at these examples of incidents that the Justice Department's Civil Rights Divison and the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights can investigate:

For example:

On her way to the girls' restroom, a transgender high school girl is stopped by the principal who bars her entry. The principal tells the student to use the boys' restroom or the nurse's office because her school records identify her as "male." Later, the student joins her friends to try out for the girls' cheerleading team and the coach turns her away from tryouts solely because she is transgender. When the student complains, the principal tells her "those are the district's policies."

What a horror story.

It looks like the government is going to come down with the full force of its civil rights divisions to straighten out schools that don't yet have their minds right about transgenderism.

***

