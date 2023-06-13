Fourth-graders lead elementary school's 'student-led' Pride Month celebration (video)

TIME reports that tequila's popularity is bad for the environment
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 13, 2023

We've already done a couple of posts with videos showing elementary schools kicking off Pride Month. Little kids line up past their teacher dressed as a rainbow unicorn and march down a hallway underneath rainbow arches and Pride flags. And as we told you Monday, even Sesame Street tweeted its celebration of Pride Month. How do kids that young celebrate bisexuality? As we said, they package "Pride" as asexual: It's really about "inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression." Just ask any kindergartener what they mean by "authentic self-expression." Pride just means being yourself, and that's a great lesson for kids, right?

The Daily Signal has video from one elementary school's Pride Month assembly, where fourth graders lead the "student-led" presentation and answer pesky questions, such as, what do the letters LGBTQ stand for, anyway?

Is it just us, or does it give anyone else the creeps hearing a fourth-grade kid talking about bisexuality?

So no, they weren't.

The kids look like they're really into it.

Pride Month is just carte blanche to do anything, it seems, except flash your boobs at the White House.

All the way to the top, with President Biden as cult leader.

All they wanted to do was go beat up a transexual, but the teachers made them sit through this assembly.

***

