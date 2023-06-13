Fourth-graders lead elementary school's 'student-led' Pride Month celebration (video)

We've already done a couple of posts with videos showing elementary schools kicking off Pride Month. Little kids line up past their teacher dressed as a rainbow unicorn and march down a hallway underneath rainbow arches and Pride flags. And as we told you Monday, even Sesame Street tweeted its celebration of Pride Month. How do kids that young celebrate bisexuality? As we said, they package "Pride" as asexual: It's really about "inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression." Just ask any kindergartener what they mean by "authentic self-expression." Pride just means being yourself, and that's a great lesson for kids, right?

The Daily Signal has video from one elementary school's Pride Month assembly, where fourth graders lead the "student-led" presentation and answer pesky questions, such as, what do the letters LGBTQ stand for, anyway?

Is it just us, or does it give anyone else the creeps hearing a fourth-grade kid talking about bisexuality?

NEW: @DailySignal obtained a video from a Charlottesville elementary school’s "student led" celebration of Pride Month where fourth-graders tell the rest of the elementary school about LGBTQ acceptance. pic.twitter.com/hUQZfFfOal — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 13, 2023

The pride celebration, which was first publicized by @SchillingShow, featured the students reading “ABC Pride," which gets into all sorts of gender ideology buzzwords. https://t.co/QGfzeqgZvE — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 13, 2023

Spokeswoman for Charlottesville City Schools tells me that they fully support Johnson Elementary School's "leadership in providing time for these important experiences for students." — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 13, 2023

Asked if parents had been made aware of this pride celebration, I was told: "We have not communicated with families every time we had a cultural observation as part of these morning meetings. However, we will do so moving forward." https://t.co/QGfzeqgZvE — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 13, 2023

So no, they weren't.

Appalling — MimiMable (@TeresaGunz) June 13, 2023

The kids look like they're really into it.

This was "student led"

In very much the same way

Cats can be vegan.#Politiku — Wokebusters, Inc. (@RealWokebusters) June 13, 2023

Why are they doing this to our kids? Do they really hate us this much? We must stop this terrible sin. — DC37936 (@DebraCa548) June 13, 2023

Pride Month is just carte blanche to do anything, it seems, except flash your boobs at the White House.

When I was a kid I’d think this was weird and gross no matter how hard someone made me believe it was normal…. Nope — Jenn (@vicarious_jenn) June 13, 2023

Monkey see, monkey do. If a child is inundated with a single and aggressive message set, that child will not only accept it but will fevevously defend and promote it. Why? Acceptance from authority figures.

Indoctrination. — James the V (@James_Sir_) June 13, 2023

So disgusting hearing young kid’s voices saying some of those words out loud - & younger kids in the audience forced to listen! Kids this young should not be performing skits where they say things like “lesbian”, “bisexual”, etc. The adults who set this up should be fired! — KristinWithAni7 (@KristinWithAni7) June 13, 2023

And yet public schools are meant to be bastions of secularism. This is behaviour reminiscent of a religious cult. — 𝕸𝖆𝖉𝖆𝖒𝖊 𝕲𝖊𝖔𝖗𝖌𝖊 (@MadamGeorge2) June 13, 2023

All the way to the top, with President Biden as cult leader.

Notice how none of the kids were interested in any of this? Playing with a ball, fidgeting, and talking with their friends. This trash is taking the place of fundamental education. — realist777 (@Ryan84215180) June 13, 2023

All they wanted to do was go beat up a transexual, but the teachers made them sit through this assembly.

***