We hate to go all QAnon on you, but we noticed a story a little while back about a merchant that had decided to ban cash transactions. We’re certain the New World Order would love to do away with cash and track everything through credit card purchases. On Friday, the International Organization for Standardization (note: international) voted to create a special merchant code for gun sellers to use when someone paid by credit or debit card. Talk about red flags.

JUST IN: The International Organization for Standardization, an organization that sets standards for business transactions has voted to create a special code for gun stores to use when processing credit and debit card transactions via Visa, $V, and Mastercard, $MA. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 9, 2022

Just why is that? Reuters reports:

An international standards body has approved creation of a merchant code for gun retailers, a representative said on Friday, following pressure from activists who say it will help track suspicious weapons purchases. At a meeting this week, a subcommittee of the International Organization for Standardization approved what is known as a “merchant category code” for firearms stores, a spokeswoman said. The decision by the Geneva-based nonprofit was long sought by advocates of tighter gun regulation, such as U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats including New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

It will help track “suspicious” weapons purchases. And if you’re Elizabeth Warren, all gun purchases are “suspicious.”

That’s one way to track it… next data breach will be able to single out/dox gun owners… cool. — The Give Back Gamer (@GiveBackGamer) September 9, 2022

Even if non doxxed they are put on a “list” via this code. A gun registry. — Banana Republic Justice Swan (@TheWuhanClan) September 9, 2022

Time to start paying in cash — KS (@LVcountrygirl) September 9, 2022

Instead of banning guns, CCs will just decline your card. Brilliant. — Ken Griffin – Thousandaire – Miami Tan – (Parody) (@KenGriffinCit) September 9, 2022

Any requirements to use it, or would it be voluntary? @Visa & @Mastercard we're watching. Do not intrude. — just ted (@piratefourhire) September 10, 2022

💵💵💵💵💵💵💵 — Real Carolinagurl (@carolinagurl68) September 9, 2022

Does Zelensky have Mastercard? — DCGreenZone1 (@DCGreenZone) September 9, 2022

This will be used to violate our Second Amendment rights the same way the government conspired with Facebook to violate your First Amendment rights. At arms length by making the unconstitutional violation a private sector policy. — GunFreeZone Blog (@GunFreeZone) September 10, 2022

This will force us to buy everything in cash and in person. — Dalbir Singh (@Shasterdhari) September 10, 2022

just buy it now — Parry (@CatLitterLife) September 10, 2022

So why aren't the feds going after the supposed gun law loopholes? Because there are none. — MothMoo (@MothMoo) September 9, 2022

Here’s the $750 dollar Coca Cola you purchased and with your purchase you also get this free Walther PPK. Clerk rings purchase up as soft drink. — Centrum_Dexter (@centrum_dexter) September 10, 2022

Get what you want now. — Official_Commenter (@stuffedHogfish) September 9, 2022

Create a special code that gun stores must use. A year later, update the transaction processing software to say that transactions using that code are not accepted. — It Was a Dark Stormy Knight (@detective27) September 9, 2022

If you use cards to buy firearms you're not thinking right. There's a reason they want to eliminate cash. — Cannot be Blank (@VacateEtScire76) September 9, 2022

“This action answers the call of millions of Americans who want safety from gun violence,” said Amalgamated Chief Executive Priscilla Sims Brown in a statement. So just saying it out loud, then.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Related:

All guns Miami collects in its buyback program will be sent to Ukraine https://t.co/k5MxdO5Z5h — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 26, 2022