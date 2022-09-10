We hate to go all QAnon on you, but we noticed a story a little while back about a merchant that had decided to ban cash transactions. We’re certain the New World Order would love to do away with cash and track everything through credit card purchases. On Friday, the International Organization for Standardization (note: international) voted to create a special merchant code for gun sellers to use when someone paid by credit or debit card. Talk about red flags.

Just why is that? Reuters reports:

An international standards body has approved creation of a merchant code for gun retailers, a representative said on Friday, following pressure from activists who say it will help track suspicious weapons purchases.

At a meeting this week, a subcommittee of the International Organization for Standardization approved what is known as a “merchant category code” for firearms stores, a spokeswoman said.

The decision by the Geneva-based nonprofit was long sought by advocates of tighter gun regulation, such as U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats including New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

It will help track “suspicious” weapons purchases. And if you’re Elizabeth Warren, all gun purchases are “suspicious.”

Trending

“This action answers the call of millions of Americans who want safety from gun violence,” said Amalgamated Chief Executive Priscilla Sims Brown in a statement. So just saying it out loud, then.

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: activistscodecredit cardgun storesInternational Organization for StandardsMasterCardVisa