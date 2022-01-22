Oh no! The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party has voted to formally censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for not buckling and failing to do “whatever it takes” to ensure the health of our democracy. We wonder if she’ll even notice.

NEW: The Arizona Democratic Party executive board votes to censure Sen. Sinema "as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," the Arizona Democratic Party chair says in a statement. https://t.co/pAhPMIbSnO — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 22, 2022

Gotta love the way this is framed. https://t.co/uHsBy9C13p — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 22, 2022

“For blocking voting rights legislation.” Thanks, CNN.

Oh no. Not that! — AreJay (@AreJay15916014) January 22, 2022

imagine thinking this matters whatsoever ooooh censure ooooooh scary — a$a🅿️ chunk (@iLoveCHUNK) January 22, 2022

I'm sure she'll change her mind on the bills now. — Dominic DiMatteo (@DominicDimatte1) January 22, 2022

Easy fix become a Republican. — Mac dog (@Macdog43032188) January 22, 2022

We'll trade you guys for her. — CopticUnorthodoxx (@CUnorthodoxx) January 22, 2022

This is great for the REPUBLICAN party. It'll just push her and Manchin further to the right. Dems are so good at their messaging. — T (@Thoff0703) January 22, 2022

Stand strong @SenatorSinema, you’re a patriot! — Theodore Nkwenti (@tnkwenti) January 22, 2022

What a joke! They tried saying in their press release that they are diverse as well. Obviously not! — Chris (@ArlieH66) January 22, 2022

She couldn’t care less — Bryan (@murfaz99) January 22, 2022

Closest thing to a hero the D’s have. — Nikita85 (@Nikita8511) January 22, 2022

She did ensure the health of our democracy. The Arizona Democrats are the bad guys in this story — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) January 22, 2022

Stay strong. Things will change soon. I like your politics. — Rube Tal (@RubenNatal) January 22, 2022

Keeping digging your hole, Dems. 2022 and 2024 are going to be rough on you. — Ryan (@rolcomb) January 22, 2022

I'm young, and yet I'm old enough to remember when censures weren't for voting different than other members, but for actual moral failings. They see disagreement as immoral. Never forget that. — Carson Spratt (@SprattScribbler) January 22, 2022

Like more back if the hands? — Heartland (@AmericanHeart5) January 22, 2022

They’re literally crying. — Jeff Accordion 🚁🪗🛵 (@jeffaccordion) January 22, 2022

Wondering how many fools who have an issue with this were perfectly fine when Republicans did the same thing to Cheney 🤣😂 — Eric G. Djarin (also not Pete Davidson) (@DjarinEricG) January 22, 2022

No more room for common sense moderate Democrats. — Western Sentry Journal (@SentryWestern) January 22, 2022

There is no room in the Dem party for conscience. Do the devil's bidding or be censured. She should wear it as a badge of honor. — jennifer feller (@jfeller89) January 22, 2022

For people who consider conservatives to be misogynists, a quick look at the replies should change their minds.

