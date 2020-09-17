Senator Dianne Feinstein and the rest of the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, including vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, are concerned that there’s political interference in John Durham’s probe of spying on the Trump campaign by the Obama administration. All Democrats on the committee on Thursday signed a letter calling for an inspector general investigation of the Durham probe.

The Senators ask DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate Durham’s investigation to ensure it complies with DOJ policies against political interference.

Feinstein and the rest cite examples, such as Attorney General William Barr promising “there are going to be … significant developments before the election,” and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows telling Fox News that he had seen documents that “spell trouble” for Obama administration officials.

“These actions suggest that the Durham investigation is being misused for partisan political purposes,” they write, which is rich considering they all voted to impeach President Trump for the Ukraine phone call after their own Mueller report turned out to be a dud.

Trending

We think Durham should release the results of his investigation now before anyone has the chance to politicize it. Friday morning would be good.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dianne FeinsteinDoJinvestigationJohn DurhamKamala Harrismichael horowitzpoliticizationSenate Judiciary Committee