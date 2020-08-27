We’re surprised she didn’t editorialize like she usually does, but PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor got President Trump’s quote from his Republican National Convention speech right:

President Trump going for the jugular and hitting Joe Biden hard says, "I have done more in three years for the black community than Joe Biden has done in 47 years—and when I’m reelected, the best is yet to come." Crowd now chanting, "Four more years in response." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 28, 2020

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik thought that needed a snarky response:

“I say very modestly… that I have done more for gravity than any president since Sir Isaac Newton” — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) August 28, 2020

NPR reporter during the President of the United States’ re-election announcement. It’s like he’s personally mad. https://t.co/RPxNpc01G5 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 28, 2020

As I tweeted ~ he is one jealous serpent. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) August 28, 2020

At least they aren't even pretending any more. That's one iota of honesty there. — Matt Doran (@HazeDoran) August 28, 2020

Facts do that to NPR reporters. — pd white 🇺🇲 🍊 (@pdwhite1965) August 28, 2020

Our tax dollars at work……. — Don Carter (@d1carter) August 28, 2020

Can we get a refund on his salary? I am unsatisfied as a customer. — DDeardorff (@USADeardorff) August 28, 2020

Someone needs a nap😂 — Elizabeth🇺🇸 (@lizzieafrey5) August 28, 2020

And I thought Yamiche was agenda-driven, always combative & disrespectful — @lalauraru777 (@lalauraru777) August 28, 2020

It gets worse: The Miami Herald’s investigative reporter did some investigating:

Did he really say this? — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) August 28, 2020

Miami Herald Investigative reporter picks up the fake news quote from @NPR. Washington, DC group think is like wild fire. https://t.co/a44XMaycs6 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 28, 2020

And she was serious. — Rose Fahey (@rose_Fahey) August 28, 2020

Downtown Julie Brown be all like… pic.twitter.com/y1MbNBc84g — #GodWins (@JVan125) August 28, 2020

Ridiculous. Propaganda machines. — Laura Guerriero (@lgscubagirl) August 28, 2020

I’m so glad you spot all of these lunatics. Unbelievable — CM (@bulldogfan26) August 28, 2020

I mean, you’d think an investigative reporter would be able to find a video. — Wash yo damn hands (@RNforAmerica) August 28, 2020

They don't know what a quote mark is. They think it's for quoting their own thoughts. Where's @SirajAHashmi? Get the list ✍ — the mouth of truth (@bocchelVerita) August 28, 2020

Today’s media is playing the old Telephone Game. — Christi Chat (@ChatChristi) August 28, 2020