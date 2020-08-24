There were a lot of fires set in Kenosha, Wisc., over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, and one of the largest was a car lot where those few cars that weren’t set on fire had their windshields broken.

Here’s what it looked like on the first night of what is sure to be many riots:

Up close look at the car dealership fire set by BLM arsonists in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Mv1CC7htiD — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Here’s next-day footage from Elijah Schaffer of The Blaze TV:

KENOSHA: this is the aftermath of #BLM riots in Wisconsin last night This is (was) someone’s business This is more than just property destroyed This is someone’s life, dreams, & future stolen from them This is pure evil! EXTENDED WALK-THROUGH 👇🏼https://t.co/ZxWkjWea9c pic.twitter.com/qa9nwzDDcs — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 24, 2020

Here’s Townhall’s Julio Rosas:

A walkthrough of the remains of the car lot that was set on fire last night in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/upVZU2NE4V — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 24, 2020

Here’s an aerial view from Monday evening, and if you look closely, you can see some of the night’s protesters warming up by dancing on top of the burned-out vehicles.

In addition to the #RNC2020, we are continuing to monitor updates out of Kenosha, Wisconsin. This is an aerial view of the car dealership that was set on fire by rioters last night. pic.twitter.com/28xFUY8Hkw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 25, 2020

Here’s more from Shelby Talcott of The Daily Caller:

We’re out here in Wisconsin. A few hundred people just began to march. A small number of officers are guarding the courthouse, where a torched truck is parked pic.twitter.com/aXxvXsEger — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Remnants of the used car lot that was torched last night in Kenosha, WI pic.twitter.com/kI8E3r1Nny — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

A few people are dancing on top of the now destroyed cars pic.twitter.com/MPLViEbS3h — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

I'm sure this is MLK's dream writ large. Throw an extended fit and burn down innocent people's stuff and then dance on the ashes of ruined lives. https://t.co/Y3cg4E4dhP — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) August 25, 2020

