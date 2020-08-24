There were a lot of fires set in Kenosha, Wisc., over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, and one of the largest was a car lot where those few cars that weren’t set on fire had their windshields broken.

Here’s what it looked like on the first night of what is sure to be many riots:

Here’s next-day footage from Elijah Schaffer of The Blaze TV:

Here’s Townhall’s Julio Rosas:

Here’s an aerial view from Monday evening, and if you look closely, you can see some of the night’s protesters warming up by dancing on top of the burned-out vehicles.

Here’s more from Shelby Talcott of The Daily Caller:

Why would they want to help?

