Starting Thursday, Washington State will put into effect a new set of rules to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that weddings and funerals (but not protests) will be limited to 30 people, and while you can dine in a restaurant, the number of people per table has been reduced to 5 from 10, and they must all be family members; no friends allowed.

It's just getting more and more arbitrary. It's like these governors are just trying to test exactly how much dictatorial control they can actually get away with. https://t.co/M2zVE1tWHd — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 29, 2020

The biggest problem is that people don’t just let them get away with it, they crave it. You can almost predict a governor’s approval rating right now by how extreme and extra-legal their reponse has been. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 29, 2020

It's even more comical because he will literally let rioters do whatever they want. This truly is the stupidest timeline. — Jon (@faroutmadman) July 29, 2020

When my wife was not allowed to buy a People mag in CVS because "magazines are not essential" I knew this was a thing. They do it " because they can" and "no restriction is too strict." — Minam the Dwarf (@MinamtheD) July 29, 2020

Maximum 30 people at weddings and funerals You can't eat at a restaurant with friends (only with family members) and if you have 4 kids (6 people total), one of them has to stay in the car https://t.co/Sfr57BupRn — PoliMath (@politicalmath) July 29, 2020

What about at protest weddings and funerals? — Raymond McCue 💗⚤💜⚣💙 (@RayMcCue) July 29, 2020

The restaurant one is the funniest to me You may not eat out with friends, only family, but the max table size is down from 10 to 5 b/c large families, I guess, are more dangerous than small ones. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) July 29, 2020

3 of my kids would have to stay in the car. — pantsdailyon (@pantsdailyon) July 29, 2020

Unless it’s a riot — Lee Southwell (@LeeSouthwell96) July 29, 2020

There's usually one kid you want to leave in the car anyway. — The Intersect (@mburm201) July 29, 2020

Our family actually ran into that first thing at the start of Phase 2 back in June(?). Kid 1 & 2 had to sit at a separate adjacent table 🙄 — Eric SayWA? (@fishbits) July 29, 2020

This isn’t about the virus, folks. — Hal Furman (@HalFurman) July 29, 2020

If only Washington had some sort of “autonomous zone” separate from the United States and its rules — you could hold your wedding there. It would be your very own summer of love.

What if the wedding moonlights as a protest? https://t.co/FpNRI3rN6o — Andrea Caruso (@AndreaNRuth) July 29, 2020

We're in the middle of a weeklong national funeral spectacle for a Democrat but if you aren't part of the ruling class you're gonna get four pallbearers and a zoom conference line for everyone else. https://t.co/0QlSVs3mXw — Perpetuities (@perpetuities) July 30, 2020

Wait, I thought Trump was the fascist dictator tho? — Will 🇺🇸🇻🇦🍀 (@WJK184) July 29, 2020

