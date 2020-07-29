Starting Thursday, Washington State will put into effect a new set of rules to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that weddings and funerals (but not protests) will be limited to 30 people, and while you can dine in a restaurant, the number of people per table has been reduced to 5 from 10, and they must all be family members; no friends allowed.

If only Washington had some sort of “autonomous zone” separate from the United States and its rules — you could hold your wedding there. It would be your very own summer of love.

