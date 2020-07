It looks like Bill de Blasio’s pet Black Lives Matter mural in Manhattan wasn’t the only thing hit with red paint; vandals also went after “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling’s handprint.

And look, they even planted a little transgender pride flag next to their work, seeing as what got Rowling canceled were her statements like “sex is a biological fact” and Twitter hashtags supporting a woman who’d been fired for supposedly anti-trans social media posts. Vox asked if Rowling had destroyed “the legacy of Harry Potter with a single, transphobic tweet.” This tweet:

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

Rowling hasn’t backed down — she passed on an offer from GLAAD to facilitate a discussion with members of the trans community and she’s mocked those who’ve distanced themselves from her by removing their names from a letter they’d co-signed about progressive cancel culture.

But paint on her handprint? She’s finished now.

