Rep. Adam Schiff has been squealing a lot lately, bellyaching about the Justice Department dropping the case against Michael Flynn and, miraculously, standing by those House Intelligence Committee interview transcripts, insisting to this day they “richly detail evidence of the Trump campaign’s efforts to invite, make use of, and cover up Russia’s help in the 2016 presidential election,” when even James Clapper said he saw no direct empirical evidence of the sort.

Bloomberg Opinion’s Eli Lake has been reading through the transcripts and says it’s obvious why the Republicans on the Intelligence Committee called for Schiff to step down as chairman.

“Innuendo and fakery” is kind.

Trending

Will the cable news networks that were duped by Schiff keep having him on, or will they try to ignore him now to pretend they never gave him airtime to lie about his irrefutable “evidence”? You’d think CNN would be embarrassed.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffEli LakeevidenceHouse Intelligence CommitteeinterviewsRussiatranscripts