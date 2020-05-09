Rep. Adam Schiff has been squealing a lot lately, bellyaching about the Justice Department dropping the case against Michael Flynn and, miraculously, standing by those House Intelligence Committee interview transcripts, insisting to this day they “richly detail evidence of the Trump campaign’s efforts to invite, make use of, and cover up Russia’s help in the 2016 presidential election,” when even James Clapper said he saw no direct empirical evidence of the sort.

Bloomberg Opinion’s Eli Lake has been reading through the transcripts and says it’s obvious why the Republicans on the Intelligence Committee called for Schiff to step down as chairman.

I’ve been going through the interview transcripts that ODNI forced @AdamSchiff to release. It’s now clear why every Republican on his committee in 2019 called for his resignation. He knew the closed door witnesses didn’t support his innuendo and fakery on Russia collusion. — Eli Lake (@EliLake) May 9, 2020

“Innuendo and fakery” is kind.

Schiff straight up lied to every journalist and media outlet he spoke to about this for two years. You’d think they’d be a little pissed off that he did that and made them look foolish, but apparently not… https://t.co/aVKSfyr9zS — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) May 9, 2020

Schiff somehow needs to pay for this. He has gotten away with it for too long. This is one rotten politician. — Rudy Gonzalez (@rudyg49) May 9, 2020

Adam Schiff will forever be a stain on Congress. One of the most corrupt liars to ever walk the halls of Congress. I hope the Trump admin cuts his committee out of every shred of intelligence from now on. — John Durham’s Goatee (@FiatJustitia_) May 9, 2020

Schiff wasted all our time and $$$$$$$ — @realIzzyPonce (@realizzyponce) May 9, 2020

Schiff did us a favor in disclosing how far Democrats will go to destroy our Republic. Immunity should not protect Traitors. — Brian A Russell (@britektire) May 9, 2020

If we don't do something to prevent this from happening again, it'll happen again. Schiff took us for a ride for three years. This entire fiasco destabilized the country. The union itself is more fractured than it has ever been after the civil war. — Miguel de León (@xchixm) May 9, 2020

And not one Democrat on the committee called him on it. It wasn't just Schiff spreading the lies. They all were complicit — Michael Parsons (@Mwparsons) May 9, 2020

This is my concern as well. They effectively neutralized the first 3 years of the Trump admin. This is especially true if you consider how they've used lower level judges to issue these injunctions that stall Trump policies until a higher court eventually overrules. — Matthew Humphrey (@mhumphrey) May 9, 2020

I don't understand why committing perjury to the highest lawmaking body in our country, intentionally lying to the citizens, and working to enact a coup from the floor of the House is "protected." When did that rule come into play and how can it be eliminated? #DrainTheSwamp — Kandace 🙏🦅💫 (@BirdClanMssngr) May 9, 2020

I think Schiff is protected from a lawsuit by Trump for slander. But there's no way Schiff is protected for treason. It's an abomination that he is still walking around free. It's excessively clear he fomented a coup by hiding the truth, lying relentlessly to the public. — Razzledazzle2020 (@Razzledazzle204) May 9, 2020

Why don’t more American’s understand the magnitude of this? It’s like they’re just brushing it off like it’s no big deal. Do they even understand the time and money that was spent and the lives that were ruined? This corruption should scare the ever-living EFFFFF out of people! — Krissy Power 🇺🇸 (@krissymym) May 9, 2020

The media is brushing it off because it goes against the narrative they’ve been pushing for four years. It’s also an election year and anything bad for democrats is also bad for the mainstream media which is one in the same. — oldxm202 (@oldxm202) May 9, 2020

What a complete fraud he perpetrated upon this nation. — Clare (@Clarej111) May 9, 2020

How can he not be held accountable? — Dodger Nation (@kaga2020kh) May 9, 2020

One question would be is it legal for @AdamSchiff to still be in Congress? The greater question, however, is: why do so many Americans seem to not even care? In this regard, Democrats have used 3 1/2 years with the #MSM aiding and abetting them to their advantage. — misty rose (@MISTYROSE209) May 9, 2020

This is going to get much worse for some other people. They had 3 years to come out and tell the truth, what did they try to do after RussiaGate? Impeachment. These people never wanted the truth out. I dont get it — prince of azkaban (@princewizardkid) May 9, 2020

He knowingly defrauded the American people, and a bought out media complex helped. — George Paschall (@GeorgePaschall) May 9, 2020

Most Americans are like me & don't understand why Adam Schiff & the Democrats' actions such as this cannot be stopped before harm is done to our country. Even after they are exposed they continue with their lock-step narrative in an effort to spread the lies. — Charles Lowry (@VisualTracker) May 9, 2020

of note, there were no 'leaks' of the real testimony. no question who does the leaking in dc. — Lonely Libertarian (@FrankLasCPA) May 9, 2020

We knew it was bogus since he tried to keep his failure hidden away in theatrics and refusing to release his own "investigative" output — adziebart (@adziebart1) May 9, 2020

That’s why he did it behind closed doors. They got their phony impeachment but now they’re going to pay for it. — RooLivesAgain (@RooLivesAgain32) May 9, 2020

It was an attempted coup and should be treated as such 🥴🥴. — Gertipoo55 (@gertipoo55) May 9, 2020

He's the Michael Avenatti of Congress — jrfromdallas (@DallasNYorker) May 9, 2020

Without the charm and charisma. — GluedThumbs, ESQ (@GluedThumbs) May 9, 2020

@AdamSchiff is not unique among politicians. Lying is what they do best. What makes him special is that he conspired with the coup plotters to overthrow our elected government. Impeachment will become the new norm. He has almost singlehandedly destroyed our Republic. Remember! — Robert Kehne (@NFL_THAI) May 9, 2020

Am reading along with you — and I know it's past time for the news organizations that put so much stock in @AdamShchiff to make copious clarifications and corrections. If they thought cleanup after the Jayson Blair fiasco was important, they surely need to address this. — ChristineTatum (@ChristineTatum) May 9, 2020

Trey Gowdy said the longest year of his life was the one where he had to sit in the room with Adam Schiff — Joan Hogan (@jwalk1229) May 9, 2020

Not holding my breath waiting for journalists to go after Schiff’s credibility. — Hong Kong Is Falling (@RubricMarlin) May 9, 2020

Honest question: given what we know at this historical moment in time about Schiff’s dishonesty and treachery over the past three years, would he replace Joseph McCarthy as being the most disreputable member of Congress? — John Leshney (@JohnLeshney) May 9, 2020

There was no innuendo on Rep Schiff's part.

There were outright lies. — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) May 9, 2020

There was no innuendo… He clearly stated, many times, that he had evidence of collusion. Only @TuckerCarlson pushed him on it. — Based Melissa (@Melishous) May 9, 2020

I'm sure @Maddow will do a deep dive into these transcripts. — Proud Deplorable (@HKirsh1) May 9, 2020

Why is there no ethics investigation of this man? I guess it’s naive to think that a representative lying and lying to Americans for years about something this serious would be considered unethical or damaging to the institution. — KazMo (@Kazmo70) May 9, 2020

Will the cable news networks that were duped by Schiff keep having him on, or will they try to ignore him now to pretend they never gave him airtime to lie about his irrefutable “evidence”? You’d think CNN would be embarrassed.

