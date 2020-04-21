Joe Biden doesn’t leave his home TV studio except to maybe color Easter eggs. In a way, the COVID-19 lockdown has been a blessing for his campaign; he’s not traversing the country and forgetting which state he’s in, he can sit down most of the time, and he can have his notecards right in front of him anytime he makes a TV appearance. It’s like his own little Oval Office.

About those TV appearances, though; they certainly do set up the possibility that a debate between Biden and President Trump could be fireworks. Trump’s out there doing daily press briefings on the coronavirus that sometimes last more than two hours, while Biden often seems to be struggling to finish a thought.

With the possibility that the COVID-19 lockdown might last into the summer — some governors have already pushed back stay-at-home orders until mid-June — will there even be presidential debates this campaign season? Jesse Kelly says no way.

THEORY: Joe Biden is never gonna debate Donald Trump in person. His campaign knows his brain is hummus and Trump would destroy him. They’ll claim Joe is vulnerable to coronavirus and agree to only one debate that Joe can do from home so he can read note cards from his staff. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 21, 2020

Easiest prediction ever. — Brian Almon 🇺🇸 (@brianalmon) April 21, 2020

It really is. But maybe CNN would host it anyway; back in February, Chris Cuomo, who recently emerged from his basement quarantine, hosted a town hall with candidate Bernie Sanders despite having a fever.

I'm not giving odds on that one. Solid prediction. — NotWithAnybody (@NotWithAnybody) April 21, 2020

100% agree. They’d be insane to put him on stage with Trump — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 21, 2020

There will not be a debate of any kind. They will create a b.s. straw man argument around a fake sense of higher morality, and somehow make being a chicken shit seem noble. — UNFRINGED (@TurmanChauncey) April 21, 2020

I've been saying that for a while now. They will push to do a 'Zoom' debate stating its because of the Wuhan Virus. There is absolutely no way he could sustain a single debate against Trump, let alone multiple. — I Am Jack's Smirking Revenge (@6thvot1) April 21, 2020

“Candidate Joe Biden said he believes he needs to set an example for the country by not leaving his basement until a vaccine is developed and so will only debate President Trump online.”

But Joe and Bernie debated during this in person, is what Trump needs to respond to that with. — Cori 🐰 (@_montoni) April 21, 2020

1,000,000% these two will never stand at podiums on the same debate stage! — Jim_DeMassi (@jim_demass) April 21, 2020

I’ve been saying this from Day 1 Not a shot in hell he gets on a stage with DJT — 86 (@KAOSNEMESIS86) April 21, 2020

Questions in advance. Softball. — kJ (@JCBolWag) April 21, 2020

Is Donna Brazile going to give out the questions in advance again?

A week after his VP is picked for him he will have an "unforeseen medical event" and step down and the VP pick will take his place. No way are they going to let this go on much longer. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) April 21, 2020

I don’t think he makes it that far. — Paulsy 🚀 (@Paulsy01) April 21, 2020

Biden will quit by Friday — OrientalFury (@FuryOriental) April 21, 2020

I don't know about that, Jesse, but I do think he won't be the democratic candidate on the November ballot — B-dub (@URoverdrive) April 21, 2020

Two things: 1. You presume Biden will be the candidate

2. You presume Joe can read and speak at the same time pic.twitter.com/7kvX9Ji50U — Liberal Hell (@conservOR) April 21, 2020

Theory: Biden selects Michelle Obama as running mate with agreement that he will step aside after election. Left celebrates selection and doesn’t care about poor debate showing. We get 8 more years of Obamas on the road to socialism and economic collapse. Cost of free stuff 4 all — Kevin B. Duff (@KevinBDuff) April 21, 2020

Frightening but very plausible.

Quit insulting hummus — SFFK (@SFFK14) April 21, 2020

What do you think? Will we all be locked down through debate season, and will they try to do some sort of online town hall instead? Or will we actually see Trump and Biden on stage together?

