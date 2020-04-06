It’s no secret that Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin is in the bag for Joe Biden, but it’s funny that she sees his home-studio broadcasts from his living room bunker as proof that he’d be a better president during the COVID-19 pandemic than President Trump. Biden hasn’t exactly been scoring home runs with his live streams, often losing his train of thought or referring to his notes. But at least he’s presidential. He’d wear a mask if the experts told him to.

How does one act like a president? Here’s one example:

First, Biden, unlike Trump, understands that a president must model good behavior. In his ABC interview, he said he would be willing to wear a mask in public, something Trump announced he would not do, undercutting the recommendation of experts. “I think it’s important to follow the science, listen to the experts, do what they tell you,” Biden said. “He may not like how he looks in a mask, but the truth of the matter is that — follow the science. That’s what they’re telling us.” A president, you see, puts vanity aside, supports his own scientists and understands that the country takes its cues from the president.

How would we know if Biden would wear a face mask? He’s in self-imposed quarantine in his own home. And if masks are recommended, why is it that no journalists in the White House briefing room are wearing them?

It’s hilarious that Rubin thinks Biden’s live streams are “a breath of fresh air.”

Absolutely nothing about Joe Biden is “fresh” — he’s well past his sell-by date and the Democrats know it.

