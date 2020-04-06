It’s no secret that Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin is in the bag for Joe Biden, but it’s funny that she sees his home-studio broadcasts from his living room bunker as proof that he’d be a better president during the COVID-19 pandemic than President Trump. Biden hasn’t exactly been scoring home runs with his live streams, often losing his train of thought or referring to his notes. But at least he’s presidential. He’d wear a mask if the experts told him to.

Opinion: Compared to Trump, Biden offers us a breath of fresh air, writes @JRubinBlogger https://t.co/sIzLKOH3oe — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 6, 2020

How does one act like a president? Here’s one example:

First, Biden, unlike Trump, understands that a president must model good behavior. In his ABC interview, he said he would be willing to wear a mask in public, something Trump announced he would not do, undercutting the recommendation of experts. “I think it’s important to follow the science, listen to the experts, do what they tell you,” Biden said. “He may not like how he looks in a mask, but the truth of the matter is that — follow the science. That’s what they’re telling us.” A president, you see, puts vanity aside, supports his own scientists and understands that the country takes its cues from the president.

How would we know if Biden would wear a face mask? He’s in self-imposed quarantine in his own home. And if masks are recommended, why is it that no journalists in the White House briefing room are wearing them?

It’s hilarious that Rubin thinks Biden’s live streams are “a breath of fresh air.”

Opinion: Biden's not a breath of fresh air, he's a breath of despair. This is an absurd headline. — Love 2 Swim (@Love2swim9) April 6, 2020

Fresh as a fart — BL4DERU77ER (@BL4DERU77ER) April 6, 2020

The air sealed in the tomb of an ancient Egyptian king is more fresh — Chairman Jeb! 🥑🌐🌃🔰 (@Jebisabigfatmes) April 6, 2020

Air with carbon monoxide perhaps. — Reina Alexandra (@ThatGoldenBelle) April 6, 2020

'Fresh' and 'Biden' are two words I didn't expect to see in the same sentence. — NoVA time to Clue Up (@NoVA_ClueUp) April 6, 2020

What is fresh about Biden? He's 7,000 years old! — Apostle (@gadolic) April 6, 2020

Breathing is about the only thing Biden is competent at. — Bryan. (@BThomas3333) April 6, 2020

Describing Joe Biden as a breath of fresh air is a sign of sheer desperation. — Kris Janowski (@JanowskiKris) April 6, 2020

but he can't even form coherent sentences — Freddi Lauren (@FredBot1_0) April 6, 2020

By not being able to speak cogently or maintain a thought for more than 10 seconds? I suppose that is a viewpoint… — JMRII (@agfiji) April 6, 2020

Joe: What is air? — Mr Stitches (@mr_mojo112978) April 6, 2020

tfw you’ve been quarantined inside for way too long and have no idea what fresh air is anymore — Biden Wants To Cut Social Security (@rtyson82) April 6, 2020

Nobody is buying this. Not even the Dems who will vote for him. — Peter Ceraulo (@CerauloPeter) April 6, 2020

In what world? — chiaziza (@ChiAziza) April 6, 2020

In a state Joe cant remember the name of. — Central Illinois Man (@TheCenterofIL) April 6, 2020

Cough cough 🤮 — RCA (@RegstrdCoonAss) April 6, 2020

Single worst take ever, on anything. Great job. — RLD Jr (@rldesmondjr) April 6, 2020

Oh, yeah, this really helps your credibility.

Really. — ChrisRehm (@javadisciple) April 6, 2020

Jennifer is the real Karen. — AV (@noble_av) April 6, 2020

@JRubinBlogger is the greatest piece of performance art in history. — Shecky (@SheckyShabazzJr) April 6, 2020

Absolutely nothing about Joe Biden is “fresh” — he’s well past his sell-by date and the Democrats know it.

