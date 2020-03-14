It was earlier this week when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did a live stream in which she complained that “people are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants … because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus.” Chinese restaurants in her district were hurting because people like President Trump were calling COVID-19 the Wuhan virus, spreading xenophobia among the American people.

She was joined by fellow Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who also blamed racism and xenophobia for a drop in business at Chinese restaurants as well as Republicans for fanning the flames and making everyone paranoid.

Now, however, Ocasio-Cortez is encouraging everyone to stop crowding restaurants and eat their meals at home.