We had to check their feed to make sure this wasn’t a parody account, but it’s real: The group convinced that the human race has only a few years left before extinction because of climate change has canceled a die-in because of concerns about the coronavirus.
XRDC has cancelled its mass die-in at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History this Sunday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Responding to the science and the public health emergency declared in DC, we feel it would be irresponsible to go ahead with the action.
— Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@XRebelDC) March 12, 2020
Extinction Rebellion can always be counted on to respond to the science.
Well that's unfortunate…
— Oppressed Millionaire (@ColinKrapernick) March 12, 2020
Am starting to question your commitment
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 12, 2020
You’re cancelling your “pretend to die” protest out of fear of getting sick?
— Greggers (@greguhree) March 12, 2020
Seems counter intuitive
— Stephen Glansberg (@Ballsville) March 12, 2020
— The Unknown Tweeter (@AHNastyface) March 12, 2020
— SBorror (@seborror) March 12, 2020
Irony isn't just the opposite of wrinkly.
— Element 115 (@element115) March 12, 2020
Maybe they can do it from home
— Mike Clemmons (@mike_clemmons) March 12, 2020
— Elisabeth (@Elisa2439er) March 12, 2020
— Patricia ✨ (@IdealPatricia) March 12, 2020
— Shawn Hannan (@hannan_shawn) March 12, 2020
I cannot stop laughing. Oh my god. https://t.co/RsyZOy35tM
— Heather (@dswhisperer2) March 12, 2020
Apparently, dying is not worth the risk of getting sick.
— Rich Eardley (@RichEardley) March 12, 2020
I can't even…
— Lilrunnrgrl (@lilrunnrgrl) March 12, 2020
Oh go ahead. Give it a go! Goof balls.
— cb (@_bielac) March 12, 2020
But isn’t actual potential death a selling point?
— 🇺🇸 Ernest N Passion (@ErnestPassion) March 12, 2020
Dying, you're doing it wrong
— You Are A Crybaby Loser, So Stop Crying, Loser (@SconsonWynn) March 12, 2020
Missed your chance to put your money where your mouth is.
— Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) March 12, 2020
Sounds like you are not really committed to the cause
— Andrews Dad (@Andrew_Dad) March 12, 2020
You're cancelling a fake die-in because you're afraid it'll turn into a real one?
Cowards.
— King Leon XIV (@BotTrollWutever) March 12, 2020
Also, all doctor assisted suicides are cancelled until we can get this deadly #WuhanVirus under control.
— Collin Meadows (@CollinMeadows2) March 12, 2020
