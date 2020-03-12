We had to check their feed to make sure this wasn’t a parody account, but it’s real: The group convinced that the human race has only a few years left before extinction because of climate change has canceled a die-in because of concerns about the coronavirus.

XRDC has cancelled its mass die-in at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History this Sunday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Responding to the science and the public health emergency declared in DC, we feel it would be irresponsible to go ahead with the action. — Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@XRebelDC) March 12, 2020

Extinction Rebellion can always be counted on to respond to the science.

Well that's unfortunate… — Oppressed Millionaire (@ColinKrapernick) March 12, 2020

Am starting to question your commitment — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 12, 2020

You’re cancelling your “pretend to die” protest out of fear of getting sick? — Greggers (@greguhree) March 12, 2020

Seems counter intuitive — Stephen Glansberg (@Ballsville) March 12, 2020

Irony isn't just the opposite of wrinkly. — Element 115 (@element115) March 12, 2020

Maybe they can do it from home — Mike Clemmons (@mike_clemmons) March 12, 2020

I cannot stop laughing. Oh my god. https://t.co/RsyZOy35tM — Heather (@dswhisperer2) March 12, 2020

Apparently, dying is not worth the risk of getting sick. — Rich Eardley (@RichEardley) March 12, 2020

I can't even… — Lilrunnrgrl (@lilrunnrgrl) March 12, 2020

Oh go ahead. Give it a go! Goof balls. — cb (@_bielac) March 12, 2020

But isn’t actual potential death a selling point? — 🇺🇸 Ernest N Passion (@ErnestPassion) March 12, 2020

Dying, you're doing it wrong — You Are A Crybaby Loser, So Stop Crying, Loser (@SconsonWynn) March 12, 2020

Missed your chance to put your money where your mouth is. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) March 12, 2020

Sounds like you are not really committed to the cause — Andrews Dad (@Andrew_Dad) March 12, 2020

You're cancelling a fake die-in because you're afraid it'll turn into a real one? Cowards. — King Leon XIV (@BotTrollWutever) March 12, 2020

Also, all doctor assisted suicides are cancelled until we can get this deadly #WuhanVirus under control. — Collin Meadows (@CollinMeadows2) March 12, 2020

