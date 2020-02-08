The 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is set for the end of the month and it promises straight fire. There are too many speakers to list here, but based on this screenshot that’s going around Twitter from Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” it looks like someone’s going to stage a dramatic reading of the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page texts. Vox’s Aaron Rupar says the very idea proves there is no bottom.

there is no bottom pic.twitter.com/yjksHGlpjI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 7, 2020

CNN national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey was even more disgusted, this apparently being the least Christian thing one could do.

Don't ever talk to me about conservatives and christian values again. The politics of personal destruction for mere sport. This is disgusting and shameful. And if you're participating in CPAC you are complicit; don't lie to yourself about being on some removed high road. https://t.co/Tnwb7RZBEU — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 7, 2020

Wow, if you even attend CPAC you’re complicit.

So, are you condemning Page’s behavior & life choices, Strzok’s behavior & life choices, or both of them? — Dan Charles (@dancharles) February 7, 2020

It is very interesting that you are using "shameful" not about the fact that both of these people had an affair and cheated on their spouses, but about how those who pay their salaries are pushing back against being called smelly Walmart shoppers and being lied to and spied on. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 7, 2020

This is far tamer than a forgettable episode of SNL. Get off your high horse, Puritan. — illDiscourse🧉 (@illdiscourse) February 7, 2020

Susan is a-ok with the Daily Show, though. The politics of personal destruction is a weapon only the leftists and their media and lawfare allies get to use against conservatives, dontchaknow. — Czechmate (@JaneyEJones857) February 7, 2020

Have you seen SNL lately or the View or CNN or MSNBC 😂 Difference here, the script here is from historical Gov't documents that were created by Gov't employees on tax payer funded Gov't property. Pretty fitting for a political event. — 🅂🄰🄽🄳🅁🄰 🄳🄴🄴 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@SandraDee2112) February 7, 2020

They’re literally reading verbatim texts, why does that trigger you? — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) February 8, 2020

The literal reading of their texts to each other about the whole investigation and their roles/motivations is objectionable to you, why exactly?

I mean from a "moral" standpoint, not the "OMG, that's really what they said!? That looks awful!" standpoint. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) February 8, 2020

I don’t know that you’re aware of this…but the Crossfire Hurricane team…(are you sitting down? You might want to sit down & brace yourself) faked it’s probable cause to spy on the Trump campaign. Are you even slightly curious why they’d do that? — Brian Cates // Digital Soldier for Flynn ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@drawandstrike) February 8, 2020

I'm sorry, but a high-ranking government official conspired to undermine democracy with his mistress and you're condemning the people making fun of it? — Elijah del Medigo (@AnUntimelyMan) February 7, 2020

Now talk about the actual content of the texts — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) February 7, 2020

"please don't mock my friends who helped me perpetuate a hoax" — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) February 7, 2020

Strzok and Page are seditious traitors. The mockery is well deserved and will look like a day at the beach compared to what is coming for them, namely, treason charges. — Finbar McAllister (@FinbarMcAllist1) February 7, 2020

When you stage a coup, the blowback comes at you fast if you miss. Enjoy! — Madison_Con (@Madison_con) February 7, 2020

The left is upset they can't weaponize Christianity any longer. They've tried to capitalize on it, but the left is so full of degenerates and deviants, there is no way they can take the high ground. — usreading (@USReading) February 7, 2020

Pearl clutching over two actors reading messages by two government workers which they sent on government phones. The horror! Damn those Christians for reading that stuff which was on the news and in newspapers! Susan, you’re hilarious. 😂🤣😂🤣 — Super Journalist (Retired) – Laughing At The Swamp (@Magnum_CK) February 8, 2020

It's based on ACTUAL texts. Quit trying to tell me that disagreeing with you or making fun of you is against Christian values. I am not sure you would even know what they are. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) February 7, 2020

Wow. Y'all can dish it out, but sure as hell can't take it. — Phil Elliott (@NDallas87) February 7, 2020

Calm down, Karen. — spoCAN (@inthescablands) February 7, 2020

Cry more. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@seniordogzrule) February 7, 2020

How many strings of pearls have you clutched just this year alone — A. "Acquitted for LIFE" EinsteinPhD (@AEinsteinphd) February 7, 2020

I might go to CPAC now! — VK2 (@2222vj) February 7, 2020

