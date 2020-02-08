The 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is set for the end of the month and it promises straight fire. There are too many speakers to list here, but based on this screenshot that’s going around Twitter from Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” it looks like someone’s going to stage a dramatic reading of the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page texts. Vox’s Aaron Rupar says the very idea proves there is no bottom.

CNN national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey was even more disgusted, this apparently being the least Christian thing one could do.

Wow, if you even attend CPAC you’re complicit.

