We watched this a few times and wonder if Joe Biden really does consider Beto O’Rourke a Latino or if O’Rourke just sort of slipped his mind while he answered the question and rushed to the pandering part. It’s understandable he’d completely forgotten about O’Rourke — the rest of us certainly have — and just kept rolling on the Latino theme, but that’s giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Just the thought that Robert Frances O’Rourke would have any part in a Biden administration — or even there being a Biden administration — is laughable, but it looks like Biden thought he’d humor the guy.

You watch and decide:

Wait. Does Joe Biden think that Beto O’Rourke is Latino? 😂 pic.twitter.com/peUCubie7v — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 17, 2020

Probably. — Bill Wilson (@OPM4everNot) January 17, 2020

I'm sure he does — mark (@MD_1962) January 17, 2020

He clearly does. Beto's little "nickname" actually worked… on an old white man. — Too dow (@OwbToo) January 17, 2020

He might, but he also thinks he’s making it to the White House which is kind of a joke. — shellylannon (@shellan63) January 17, 2020

Robert Francis O’Rourke @JoeBiden — Eric in Philly (@EricL_Philly) January 17, 2020

In Biden's defence.. Beto thinks he is Latino.. — meg 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@tatme123) January 17, 2020

Irish Latino — Truth🙊Troll© (@alocinotasor) January 17, 2020

It's LatinX you uncultured swine — Mikey Rodriguez-Manning (@MikeyRod29) January 17, 2020

Why is Biden preemptively disqualifying Latinas from being in his cabinet? Why does Biden hate women?

He doesn’t even know what he is. — AZ Empire (@The_Red_Way_1) January 17, 2020

Joe doesn’t know what day of the week it is. President? — Petestavey1 (@petestavey1) January 17, 2020

Biden when he finds out Warren isn’t Native American pic.twitter.com/w8RCdbCCr6 — CollegeConservatives (@CCpodcast1776) January 17, 2020

Oh dear. — MACK Podcast (@MiddleAgedCool) January 17, 2020

Aside from the substance, he can’t seem to form simple sentences. Not trying to be funny, just an observation. — Frank Luger (@BradyCarrbaugh) January 17, 2020

That dude loses his train of thought too much — Christian (@alonzoce1) January 17, 2020

One would have to assume if this is the best of what the Democrats have to offer, they’re in trouble. — Loryn Menzies (@gollywog1963) January 17, 2020

Poor guy is so delusional, but damn it Trump vs. Biden debates will be must watch TV. Hilarity will ensue. pic.twitter.com/sdMbbLCAKZ — ❌ J.G.S. ❌ (@JGS_II) January 17, 2020

Trump is going to absolutely annihilate him. — Binary (@lIllIlbinary) January 17, 2020

That will be some must-see TV.

